These insider tips are okay to accept

Celebrity Matchmaker, Susan Trombetti will host a Dating Bootcamp featuring ABC’s Most Watched Bachelor, Chris Soules on March 18th.

Trombetti who has been a matchmaker for many years has been featured amongst some of the top media outlets including: Cosmopolitan Magazine, Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, Your Tango, and Radar Online.

Chris Soules was featured on the 19th season of ABC’s The Bachelor. Soules has also been featured on The Bachelorette (10th season, third place) and Dancing with the Stars. He currently lives in Arlington, IA and is single.

Susan Trombetti, celebrity matchmaker, is proud to announce that she will be hosting a Dating Bootcamp featuring tips and tricks on how to find the one, styling and make-over information from Robert Andrew Salon and Spa and Lash Moi Salon. In addition, this event includes a special appearance and Q&A panel with ABC’s most watched Bachelor, Chris Soules.

It all happens on Saturday, March 18th from 9:30am to 5pm at Chartwell Golf and Country Club in Severna Park.

Tickets begin at $89 for the full day of Dating Bootcamp. Premium ($550) and VIP ($3000) packages are also available, which include a variety of additional services such as one-on-one coaching with Susan Trombetti, meet and greet with Chris Soules and personalized make-overs from our salon sponsor, Robert Andrew Salon and Spa. Please visit Exclusive Matchmaking’s website for more information on the packages as well as to purchase tickets.

