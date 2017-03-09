The Volunteer Center needs you!

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

Annapolis Film Festival, March 30–April 2, 2017

The Annapolis Film Festival is seeking volunteers for this spring’s festival, age 18 and up, for a variety of tasks associated with the Festival. If you have volunteered in the past, or are considering doing so for the first time, visit http://annapolisfilmfestival.com/support/volunteer/volunteer-application to fill out and submit an application. There are many opportunities from which to choose. Once you have applied you will be contacted with further information. Questions? Contact [email protected].

Anne Arundel Dept. of Recreation and Parks, Move More Race Series

7:45–11:00 am, Sat., April 1, 2017, Rec Deeds Challenge 5K Run & Family Fun Walk: Recreation Deeds for Special Needs is a non-profit friends & family organization established to provide camp scholarships, adaptive equipment, training and volunteer support those with disabilities. The Recreation Deeds Challenge 5K Run and Fun Walk fundraiser is being held at Downs Park, 8311 John Downs Loop, Pasadena, MD 21122 and the race starts at 9:00 a.m. Volunteers are needed on the day of the event starting at 7:45 a.m. to assist with race support, be a course monitor, register participants and give out race bags, mark course, and take pictures. Volunteers should arrive at 7:45 a.m. to register and get volunteer assignments. For more information, contact Carolyn Ryan at 410-222-7313 or [email protected].

Box of Rain Foundation

Box of Rain’s mission for our kids is to nurture self-esteem and a sense of self-worth through accomplishment; develop life skills that strengthen character and opportunities for social engagement; encourage civic responsibility that leads to positive contributions to our community; and create pathways to independence and career success. The Foundation is currently seeking a part-time (2-4 hours per week) Volunteer Coordinator

The Coordinator will be responsible for recruiting, organizing, and managing volunteers for Box of Rain’s programs and events, including: drivers for our after-school and other programs; mentors for our summer camp, boatbuilding, fitness, and Charting Careers programs; event helpers at our fundraising events throughout the year; and as fundraising hosts. This is an unpaid volunteer position. For more information contact [email protected] or 410-657-3117. See web site at http://www.boxofrainannapolis.org/.

Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism

The Office on Service and Volunteerism was founded in 1993; and the office supports over 1,000 AmeriCorps members each year through its grant-making program. In addition, the office advocates for effective volunteer program management and recognizes volunteer service across the state on behalf of the Governor of Maryland. We seek volunteers to help our office recognize individuals and groups who contribute to improving Maryland’s communities. For more information and to volunteer, contact Lola Abdulai, Outreach Coordinator, at [email protected] or 410-697-9261. See website at http://gosv.maryland.gov.

Jug Bay Wetlands Sanctuary

1-3 p.m., Fri., Mar. 3, & Sat., Mar. 18; 1:30-4:00 p.m,, Fri. Apr. 14; 1:30-4:00 p.m., Sat., May 13; 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Fri., Jun. 16; 9:00-11:30 a.m., Sat., Jul. 8; and 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Sat., Aug. 26, 2017–Volunteer Training Days: Participants will learn about the volunteer, stewardship, and citizen science opportunities at Jug Bay. Training will be followed with a hike on Nature Preserve trails. Volunteers must be age 15 and older, but many opportunities are family friendly. Registration is required. Contact: Volunteer Coordinator Melinda Fegler at [email protected] or 410-741-9330. See website –http://www.jugbay.org/volunteer_calendar to learn more and to sign up for training or other volunteer opportunities.

Kunta Kinte Celebrations, Inc.

3-5 p.m.,, Sat., Feb. 25, 2017, Friendraiser: Come out and get to the know minds behind the Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival and our friends at the Performing Arts Center of African Cultures in Laurel. We have some exciting things planned for this year and we want you to be a part of the excitement! The event will feature presentations and light refreshments. Food, Arts & Crafts, Education & Community vendors are invited to take advantage of an early bird vender registration fee. Expose your brand to thousands of festival attendees by having a space at this year’s festival. RSVP at the web site – http://www.kuntakinte.org/. Questions? Contact: [email protected].

The mission of Kunta Kinte Celebrations is to celebrate the perseverance, education, and cultural heritage of Africans, African Americans, and Caribbean people of African descent. Volunteers are needed to help with the Kunta Kinte Heritage Festival in September each year as well as with other events throughout the year. For more information and to volunteer, contact Jan Lee at: [email protected] or 240-801-5543. See web site at: http://www.kuntakinte.org/.

Start the Adventure in Reading (STAIR)

Come one! Come all! On Saturday, March 4th, STAIR (Start The Adventure In Reading) will hold a Book Fair at Barnes & Noble from 9 am to 10 pm. Come buy books, toys and games or more! Or enjoy a snack and drink at the Cafe. Everything you buy qualifies as long as you mention STAIR at the checkout. A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to STAIR. Can’t make it! You can still help STAIR by ordering online and entering Bookfair ID Number 12001707 at checkout. For more info contact Ted Mussenden at 410 703-2381 or [email protected]. Also, volunteers are needed to help “Meet and Greet” customers as they enter and roam the store. Several shifts available. If you can volunteer for this event, please see website at: http://stairannapolis.org/?page_id=1171 and let Ted know the shift you’d like.

Youth Preparedness Council

Call for Applications Now Open! Are you a student in 8th, 9th, 10th, or 11th grade who is interested in making a difference and transforming the resilience and preparedness of your community? The application period for the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Youth Preparedness Council is now open, and we want you to apply. Applications are due March 31, 2017. For more information go to www.ready.gov/youth-preparedness-council #ApplytoYPC To apply: http://bit.ly/applytoYPC The FEMA Youth Preparedness Council was formed in 2012 to bring together youth leaders from across the country who are highly interested and engaged in advocating youth preparedness and making a difference in their communities.

Tennis, Education and Mentoring Program (T.E.A.M.)

The T.E.A.M. Program’s mission is to encourage local youth for future achievements using tennis, education and character development regardless of economic circumstance, race or gender. We need volunteers who have some tennis experience, would like to help the children with basic academic skills and would like to be a mentor to children. For more information and to volunteer, contact Scott Thompson at 410-982-7543 or [email protected]. See website at www.teamjuniortennis.com/.

