The Fantastic World of Ron Markman at Mitchell Gallery

Inspired by 1930s cartoons and popular culture, Ronald Markman explores intellectual and artistic journeys through literature, historic events, personal observations, and the absurdities of life in this colorful collection of drawings, paintings, and sculptures. This exhibition combines Markman’s dedicated academic training with George Grosz and Josef Albers with humor and the limitless possibilities of a nonsensical, fantastical world.

March 28 Seminar. St. John’s tutor David Townsend and artist Ebby Malmgren will lead a seminar related to the exhibition at 7 p.m. Space is limited. Registration is required. Call 410-626-2556 to register.

April 4 Tuesday Try-It. Artist Ronald Markman, assisted by Lucinda Edinberg, will lead a workshop associated with the “Ronald Markman” exhibition from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Members are free; $15 for non-members. No experience necessary. Basic materials will be provided. Registration is required. Call 410-626-2556.

April 13 Book Club. Join members of the Mitchell Gallery Book Club for a docent tour of the “Ronald Markman” exhibition followed by a discussion of “The Overcoat” by Nikolai Gogol from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. St. John’s College tutor David Townsend will lead the discussion. Registration is required. Call 410-626-2556.

April 23 Artist’s Lecture. Artist Ronald Markman and Art Educator Lucinda Edinberg will lecture on the exhibition with a retrospective overview at 3 p.m. in the Conversation Room.

