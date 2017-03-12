South County Concert Association presents A Tribute to Barry Manilow

The South County Concert Association presents Jim Witter in A Tribute to Barry Manilow on Monday March 20, 2017 , at Southern High School, 4400 Solomon’s Island Road, Harwood, MD starting at 7:30 p.m.

This awad-winning performer will pay tribute to Barry Manilow, one of the most iconic singer/songwriter in popular music history.

Come and reminisce as Jim and his band recreate these classic songs in their full Manilow splendor.

Admission is free to subscribers of the South County Concert Association (SCCA), the Anne Arundel Community Concert Association (AACCA) and the Maryland Concert Series (MCS). Admission to the general public is $20.

For additional information contact F. R. Gouin at 301-789-3295 or southaacountyconcerts.org.

