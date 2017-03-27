SHA planning week-long detour on Mountain Road to facilitate pipe repair starting April 1

Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration (SHA) will close a section of MD 177 (Mountain Road) in Anne Arundel County on Saturday, April 1 to perform emergency underground pipe replacement work.

The temporary Mountain Road closure between Freetown Road and Caldwell Road requires an area detour directing motorists onto State and county roads.

Work begins Saturday April 1 at 5 a.m. and will be completed and open to traffic by Saturday April 8. Crews will work from 5 a.m. to 12 Midnight. Residents and businesses will have access to their properties while the work is being completed.

To avoid the closure, motorists should follow detour signs and use the route below:

Motorists traveling on eastbound MD 177, drivers will be directed to turn right onto Jumpers Hole Road; turn right onto northbound MD 2; turn onto eastbound MD 100; take exit 19 to Catherine Avenue; then turn left onto Catherine Avenue to reach Mountain Road.

Motorists traveling on westbound MD 177, drivers will be directed to turn left onto southbound Waterford Road; turn right onto westbound Pasadena Road; turn right on northbound MD 2; turn right northbound MD 10 / westbound MD 100; bear left onto westbound MD 100; then take Exit 16B to reach Mountain Road.

Travelers should allow extra time to drive along the detour route. For the latest real-time travel information, log onto www.md511.org. Those who have questions may contact the SHA District 5 Office in Annapolis at 410-841-1000 or [email protected].