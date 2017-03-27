SHA planning week-long detour on Mountain Road to facilitate pipe repair starting April 1
Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration (SHA) will close a section of MD 177 (Mountain Road) in Anne Arundel County on Saturday, April 1 to perform emergency underground pipe replacement work.
The temporary Mountain Road closure between Freetown Road and Caldwell Road requires an area detour directing motorists onto State and county roads.
Work begins Saturday April 1 at 5 a.m. and will be completed and open to traffic by Saturday April 8. Crews will work from 5 a.m. to 12 Midnight. Residents and businesses will have access to their properties while the work is being completed.
To avoid the closure, motorists should follow detour signs and use the route below:
Travelers should allow extra time to drive along the detour route. For the latest real-time travel information, log onto www.md511.org. Those who have questions may contact the SHA District 5 Office in Annapolis at 410-841-1000 or [email protected].
