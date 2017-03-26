Severn School athletes make college choices
Severn School congratulates the 20 student-athletes of the Class of 2017 who have committed to play a sport at a college or university in the fall. “Athletics are an important part of this school,” remarked Athletic Director Julian Domenech. “Severn places a strong emphasis on training the body, on teamwork, competition, quick thinking, and creative strategies that bring triumph and pride of accomplishment.”
Back Row
Ben Bedard – Lacrosse at University of Pennsylvania
PJ Dettor – Lacrosse at Gettysburg College
Kris Kahan – Lacrosse at University of Tampa
Kevin Rainey – Lacrosse at Susquehanna University
Andrew Volk – Lacrosse at Boston University
Michael Lamon – Lacrosse at University of Pennsylvania
Charlie Olmert – Lacrosse at Harvard University
Stephen Miller – Lacrosse at Rhodes College
Connor Bayless – Sailing at United States Naval Academy
Aidan Morgan – Sailing at Hobart and William Smith
Front Row
Hanna Butler – Tennis at Dickinson College
Rachel Sindler – Lacrosse at Furman University
Maddie McVicker – Lacrosse at Rollins College
Ally Hall – Lacrosse at University of Louisville
Caroline Mason – Lacrosse at Jacksonville University
Molly DiGregory – Lacrosse at Stevens Institute of Technology
Brooke Robbins – Lacrosse at University of Maryland
Gabby Torain – Lacrosse at University of Massachusetts Lowell
Zoe Bennett – Lacrosse at Drexel University
Stephanie Houck – Sailing at Stanford University
