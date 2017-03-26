Severn School athletes make college choices

Severn School congratulates the 20 student-athletes of the Class of 2017 who have committed to play a sport at a college or university in the fall. “Athletics are an important part of this school,” remarked Athletic Director Julian Domenech. “Severn places a strong emphasis on training the body, on teamwork, competition, quick thinking, and creative strategies that bring triumph and pride of accomplishment.”

Back Row

Ben Bedard – Lacrosse at University of Pennsylvania

PJ Dettor – Lacrosse at Gettysburg College

Kris Kahan – Lacrosse at University of Tampa

Kevin Rainey – Lacrosse at Susquehanna University

Andrew Volk – Lacrosse at Boston University

Michael Lamon – Lacrosse at University of Pennsylvania

Charlie Olmert – Lacrosse at Harvard University

Stephen Miller – Lacrosse at Rhodes College

Connor Bayless – Sailing at United States Naval Academy

Aidan Morgan – Sailing at Hobart and William Smith

Front Row

Hanna Butler – Tennis at Dickinson College

Rachel Sindler – Lacrosse at Furman University

Maddie McVicker – Lacrosse at Rollins College

Ally Hall – Lacrosse at University of Louisville

Caroline Mason – Lacrosse at Jacksonville University

Molly DiGregory – Lacrosse at Stevens Institute of Technology

Brooke Robbins – Lacrosse at University of Maryland

Gabby Torain – Lacrosse at University of Massachusetts Lowell

Zoe Bennett – Lacrosse at Drexel University

Stephanie Houck – Sailing at Stanford University

Source : Severn School

