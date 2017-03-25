Severn School Announces 2017 Astle Lecture Series Speaker: Corporal William “Kyle” Carpenter

Severn School is delighted to announce that this year’s David Astle Memorial Lecture Series speaker is Corporal William “Kyle” Carpenter, a medically retired United States Marine who received the United States’ highest military honor, the Medal of Honor, for his heroic actions in Marjah, Helmand Province, Afghanistan in 2010. Carpenter is the youngest living Medal of Honor recipient. Carpenter will address the Upper School on Friday, April 28th during a special assembly with a Q&A from 1:30-3:00 pm in Severn’s Edward St. John Athletic Center, 100 Holly Avenue, Severna Park, MD 21146.

Kyle will share a powerful message of heroism and inspiration through the reflection of his experience and road to recovery. The assembly will be open to the community and online registration is required. Unlike in year’s past, there will not be an additional evening lecture.

Corporal William “Kyle” Carpenter was born in Flowood, Mississippi on October 17, 1989, and attended high school at W. Wyman King Academy, Batesburg, South Carolina, graduating in 2008. In February 2009, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at Recruiting Station Columbia, South Carolina, and completed his basic training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, South Carolina, later that year. At the time of his deployment in 2010 to combat duty in Afghanistan in support of OPERATION ENDURING FREEDOM, he was a Lance Corporal serving as a Squad Automatic Rifleman with Company F, 2d Battalion, 9th Marines, Regimental Combat Team-1, 1st Marine Division (Forward), I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward). In July 2013, he was medically retired as a Corporal due to his wounds. He is currently a full time student at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

His personal awards include a Purple Heart Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and Combat Action Ribbon. His other awards and decorations include the Navy Unit Commendation, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with one bronze campaign star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with one bronze star, North Atlantic Treaty Organization Medal ISAF for Afghanistan, and Rifle Sharpshooter Badge. Watch E60 Kyle Carpenter: Uncommon Valor here.

David Sheridan Astle ’92 is the late son of the Honorable and Mrs. John C. Astle, Maryland State Senator (District 30). The 23-year-old died tragically in December 1997, when a deer stepped into the path of a car he was riding in.



A 1992 Severn School alumnus, David was an active member of the school community during his seven years as a student, and a well-liked member of the alumni body. He told his mother shortly before his death that he felt he had developed life-long friends while at Severn School.

He realized Severn taught him more than the basics of education; Severn School helped develop his character by encouraging his own innate sense of integrity, responsibility, honor, and commitment.

The David Astle Memorial Endowment, begun by Senator and Mrs. Astle in 1998, funds an annual lecture series through which knowledgeable and/or inspirational speakers are invited to share their expertise, experiences, and messages with the community.

