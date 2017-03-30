Schooner Woodwind launches new website ahead of launching boats for season

Schooner Woodwind launches a new, redesigned version of its website, www.schoonerwoodwind.com. Key features of the site include a cleaner and more attractive look, a more engaging user experience with larger images, and streamlined navigation, making it easier to find information.

The site is still conveniently accessible on computer, tablet and smart phone with easy navigation to the list of cruises from multiple locations. Other enhancements include interactive images and a cleaner, sleeker look. The site’s refreshed and updated look, combined with easier to find content and improved imagery, allows consumers to better interact with Schooner Woodwind online.

“The format on the desktop will feature larger photos many of which were entered into our photo contest and really capture the sailing experience so well,” says Captain Jennifer Kaye, co-owner of the Schooner Woodwind. “We couldn’t be more excited for our new site, just in time for the start of our sailing season on April 15” added Kaye.

