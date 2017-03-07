Rising Stars with the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra

The March 11, 2017 concert of the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra will feature the three winners of the LSO state-wide Young Artists Competition held last November. This “Rising Stars” concert will be at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park at 7:30PM. The winning musicians are Sarah Kim, violin, Abigail Michaels, oboe, and Teddi Yoo, violin. Ms. Kim will play the first movement of Saint-Saens’ Violin Concerto No. 3, Op. 61, Ms. Michaels will play the first movement of Mozart’s Concerto for Oboe in C Major, and Ms. Yoo will play Zigeunerweisen’s Gypsy Airs, Op. 20.

Violinist Sarah Kim, a senior at Centennial High School in Ellicott City, has maintained a rigorous performing schedule while garnering first prizes in prestigious string competitions. She has performed as a soloist with the National Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Piotr Gajewski for three consecutive years at the Strathmore Music Center Hall in Bethesda, after winning the annual Concerto Competition in 2013, 2014, 2015. Sarah also won first place in the International Concerto Competition at the American Fine Arts Festival in New York City, American Protégé International Concerto Competition, Columbia Orchestra Young Artist Competition, Potter’s Violin String Competition, Maryland State Music Teachers Association Violin Competition, State Alternate winner of the Music Teacher National Association Competition, and Peabody Concerto Competition, among others.

Abigail Michaels, a sophomore at Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn, has been playing the oboe for six years, and has been studying with Dr. Kerry Willingham for nearly four years. She is a sophomore at Archbishop Spalding High School where she is currently on their music scholarship and performs with their Wind Ensemble under the direction of Mr. Bill Sturgis. In middle school, she was inducted into St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s first Tri-M chapter. Abigail has been principal oboist with the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra (CYSO) for three years that included performances in Montreal in 2015 and in Ireland this past summer.

Teddi Yoo, a sophomore at Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, studies violin with Lya Stern. She has won numerous prizes as a violinist and is currently the co-concertmaster of the Montgomery County Youth Orchestra in Maryland. She is also the concertmaster of the Young American Artists Orchestra and the advanced orchestra in her high school. Teddi has won first prize several times and in different age groups at the ASTA/MTNA Solo Festival for Strings. She was awarded first prize at the Rockville Competition at both the Intermediate and Senior Levels and performed at the winners’ recitals. Teddi was awarded 2nd place and a scholarship in the prestigious Washington Performing Arts Feder Competition for Strings and was invited to participate in masterclasses with artists such as Chee-Yun Kim, Roy Sonne, and Holly Hamilton. Additionally, she was invited to perform on Classical Open Stage to be featured on Montgomery County TV.

The LSO, under the direction of Anna Binneweg, is central Maryland’s community orchestra made up of local professionals, teachers, military musicians, exceptional amateurs and students. They play for the love of making high-quality music for themselves and for their listeners, and they have the development of young musicians as part of their mission.

Tickets are available at www.lso-music.org, at (410) 562-8920 or at the door. Students are always FREE, general admission tickets are $20 and seniors are $15. For more information about the LSO visit www.lso-music.org.

