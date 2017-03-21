“Crystal
RESCHEDULED: Ralph Crosby to discuss new book about Annapolis on March 29th at St. John’s

NOTE: This is an event which was scheduled during the March snowstorm that was postponed (needlessly as the weather turned out).

St. John’s College presents Annapolis author Ralph Crosby as a guest speaker for its “2017 Maryland History Lecture Series.” Crosby will talk about his new book, “Memoirs of a Main Street Boy,” which chronicles his growing up in downtown Annapolis during the 1930s-1950s.

  • When:              Tuesday, March 29, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. 
  • Where:            St. John’s College, Francis Scott Key Auditorium,
  • Cost:                The event is free and open to the public.
  • Contact:          For more about the event and the St. John’s College “Maryland History Lecture Series,” visit www.sjc.edu/history-lectures or call (410) 263-2371.

