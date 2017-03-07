Rams Head bringing Toto to Maryland Hall in June

Rams Head Promotions announces TOTO at Maryland Hall for Creative Arts in Annapolis, Maryland on Wednesday, June 14th. Tickets on sale Friday, March 10th at 10am.

Multi-Grammy Award winning band TOTO (“Africa”, “Hold The Line”, “Rosanna”, “99” and many more) has announced the first set of dates for their Summer U.S. tour. Their performances will feature repertoire for their latest studio album XIV, classic hits, and both band and fan favorites from their vast catalog in performances.

The core TOTO members, Steve Lukather, David Paich, Steve Porcaro, Joseph Williams will be joined by Lenny Castro (percussion), Shannon Forest (drums), Shem von Schroeck (bass), Warren Ham (saxophone, vocals). Guitarist Steve Lukather shares, “We had such a great time last summer that we wanted to regroup and hit some cities we didn’t get to last time. It’s always a thrill to bring our full show around the country.”

Few ensembles in the history of recorded music have individually or collectively had a larger imprint on pop culture than the members of Toto. With close to 40 years together and literally thousands of credits, including the biggest selling album of all time: Michael Jackson’s Thriller, and accolades to their names, TOTO remains one of the top selling touring and recording acts in the world.

In 2016 they released the Blu-Ray/DVD title Live At Montreux which quickly charted Top Five or better around the globe as well. With the band’s 40th Anniversary coming up in 2018, TOTO has major plans in the works to celebrate their enduring career.

SHOW DETAILS

Wednesday, June 14

Doors: 7pm

Show: 8pm

$80 – $99

VIP Meet & Greet tickets available for purchase

ON SALE: Friday, March 10th @ 10am

FOR TICKETS:

www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head On Stage Box Office at 33 West Street, Annapolis, MD (410) 268-4545

www.ticketfly.com

