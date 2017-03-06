Police searching for man wanted in Sunday night Crofton murder

O n Sunday, March 5, 2017 at approximately 9:24 pm, Anne Arundel County Western District officers responded to the 1700 block of Carry Place, Crofton, Maryland for a call of domestic violence. Responding officers arrived on scene and located an adult female victim suffering from apparent trauma lying inside the residence. The fire department responded to the scene and pronounced the victim, identified as Jhalandia Elaine Butler a twenty eight year old female from the 1700 block of Carry Place, deceased. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner located in Baltimore Maryland will perform an autopsy on the victim to determine the exact cause and manner of death. A suspect was developed as being Ryan Gregory Hollebon, a thirty eight year old male from the 1700 block of Carry Place, Crofton, Maryland. Investigation revealed Ryan Hollebon fled on foot prior to police arrival. An extensive search was conducted throughout the night utilizing Air, K-9 and multiple patrol units but was met with negative results.

Anne Arundel County Homicide Detectives assisted by their Evidence Collection Unit obtained and executed a search warrant for the address on Carry Place. Detectives and Evidence Technicians are scouring the residence for evidence in regards to the murder of Ms. Butler. Investigation revealed Ms. Butler and the suspect, Ryan Hollebon, were involved in a relationship.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses and collected several pieces of evidence during this investigation. Through the witnesses and evidence detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Ryan Hollebon charging him with the following crimes in regards to the death of Jhalandia Butler: First Degree Murder, Second Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault, and Deadly Weapon with Intent to Injure. The Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone coming in contact with Ryan Hollebon or knowing his whereabouts to call 911 immediately.

Investigation revealed this was not a random act of violence. As the investigation continues to unfold the Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information on the murder of Jhalandia Butler to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Source: AACOPD

