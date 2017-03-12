Police make arrest in overnight home invasion and shooting

On March 12, 2017 at approximately 12:26 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 8100 Blk. Edge Rock Way in for a home invasion/shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult males inside the house suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Investigation revealed that two suspects knocked on the door of the home and forced their way into the residence. Once inside, a struggle ensued and the victims were shot. The suspects then fled from the scene in a silver vehicle.

Additional responding officers observed a silver vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed with no headlights illuminated. Officers were able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle and discovered it was occupied by two individuals matching the descriptions of the suspects. A witness was transported to the location of the traffic stop and positively identified the two occupants of the vehicle as the shooting suspects. A large amount of marihuana and U.S. currency was seized from the vehicle and suspects. Both suspects were arrested and charged with home invasion, attempted murder, assault, handgun charges and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The shooting victims were transported to Prince George County Trauma Center where they are listed in stable condition. At this time, detectives believe this was a targeted incident. This is still an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Western District Detective Unit at 410-222-6155.

Suspects:

Dangelo Edward Fowler (24)

8700 Block Dorian Lane

Clinton, Maryland. 20735

Jerron Marquise Berry (24)

400 Block Phelps Avenue

Glen Burnie, Maryland. 21060

Source : AACOPD

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB