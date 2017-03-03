Police investigating Severn shooting

On March 2, 2017 at approximately 11:59 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of Falcon Court in Severn. When officers arrived they quickly determined that an unknown suspect(s) had shot into an occupied home through the front door. Inside the home officers located an adult female that had a non-life threatening gunshot wound to her upper body. She was transported to Maryland Shock Trauma and is listed in stable condition. Western District Detectives are still actively investigating this case as a targeted act and are following up on leads. There is no further information being released at this time. Updates will be provided when available.

Source : AACOPD

