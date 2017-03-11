PODCAST: Chesapeake Bay Trust, what they are doing to help the Bay

Dr. Jana Davis has been with the Chesapeake Bay Trust for more than a decade and now she is leading the effort to help the Bay. The Maryland Crabs sat down with Dr. Davis to talk about the health of the Bay (it’s getting better), how you can help the Bay and look good while doing it (get a Bay Plate and their perks–bet you didn’t know they had perks did you?), the projects they fund, and how you can apply to have them fund a project.

The Trust is not the group that throws the great parties. The Trust is the organization that seeks out millions of dollars every year and throws 92% of it right back into the Bay. We looked, and did not find a single Rolls Royce or Ferrari in the garage!

Take a listen–I guarantee you will learn something new!

To hear more from The Maryland Crabs, check out their website, subscribe to them on iTunes, or if you are an android kind of person...Google play. And you can even listen to them on-demand at iHeartRADIO. Got a suggestion or comment for them? Here's the email... [email protected].

