Plenty of area restaurants in the running for awards this year

Voting is open March 8-29, 2017 for the statewide Stars of the Industry Awards celebrating Maryland’s most elite restaurants and hospitality professionals. The dining public can vote for their favorites online at marylandrestaurants.com/awards and on Facebook, facebook.com/marylandrestaurants.

Winners will be announced on Sunday, April 30th at the Restaurant Association of Maryland’s Stars of the Industry Awards Gala – Cirque. Each winner will get statewide bragging rights and the opportunity to display their 2017 award-winning logo on their website, menus and other promotional materials. The following restaurants and restaurateurs have been nominated as the top finalists in each category:

Maryland’s Chef of the Year, presented by Oracle:

1. George Batlas – Manor Tavern

2. Brigitte Bledsoe – Miss Shirley’s Café

3. Scott Chambers – La Ferme

4. Jeremy Hoffman – Preserve

5. Enzo Livia – Il Pizzico

Craft Brew Program of the Year, presented by Evolution Craft Brewing Company:

1. The White Oak Tavern – Ellicott City

2. Tapp’d – Bethesda

3. World of Beer – Baltimore

4. Frisco Tap House – Gambrills

5. Oscar’s Alehouse – Eldersburg

Maryland’s Favorite New Restaurant:

1. Alchemy Elements – Bel Air

2. Sello’s Italian Oven & Bar – Ocean City

3. Duck Duck Goose – Bethesda

4. RockSalt Grille– Westminster

5. Slice New York Pizza- Towson

Maryland’s Favorite Restaurant:

1. Iron Rooster – Annapolis

2. Madrones – Frederick

3. Mission BBQ – Statewide

4. Mon Ami Gabi – Bethesda

5. The Prime Rib – Baltimore

Maryland’s Favorite Bar or Tavern:

1. Dock Street Bar & Grill – Annapolis

2. Fish Head Cantina – Halethorpe

3. Harborside Bar & Grill – Ocean City

4. Nottingham’s – Columbia

5. The Point in Fells – Baltimore

Heart of the Industry:

1. Garret Hadel (Bartender) – Jimmy’s Famous Seafood

2. Manny SanJuan (Manager) – Captain Dan’s Crabhouse

3. Hilary Hogarty (Server) – Elkridge Furnace Inn

Wine and Beverage Program of the Year:

1. Dry 85 – Annapolis

2. Jules – Ocean City

3. Bond Street Social – Baltimore

4. The Tasting Room – Frederick

5. Wine Market Bistro – Baltimore

