Plenty of area restaurants in the running for awards this year
Voting is open March 8-29, 2017 for the statewide Stars of the Industry Awards celebrating Maryland’s most elite restaurants and hospitality professionals. The dining public can vote for their favorites online at marylandrestaurants.com/awards and on Facebook, facebook.com/marylandrestaurants.
Winners will be announced on Sunday, April 30th at the Restaurant Association of Maryland’s Stars of the Industry Awards Gala – Cirque. Each winner will get statewide bragging rights and the opportunity to display their 2017 award-winning logo on their website, menus and other promotional materials. The following restaurants and restaurateurs have been nominated as the top finalists in each category:
Maryland’s Chef of the Year, presented by Oracle:
1. George Batlas – Manor Tavern
2. Brigitte Bledsoe – Miss Shirley’s Café
3. Scott Chambers – La Ferme
4. Jeremy Hoffman – Preserve
5. Enzo Livia – Il Pizzico
Craft Brew Program of the Year, presented by Evolution Craft Brewing Company:
1. The White Oak Tavern – Ellicott City
2. Tapp’d – Bethesda
3. World of Beer – Baltimore
4. Frisco Tap House – Gambrills
5. Oscar’s Alehouse – Eldersburg
Maryland’s Favorite New Restaurant:
1. Alchemy Elements – Bel Air
2. Sello’s Italian Oven & Bar – Ocean City
3. Duck Duck Goose – Bethesda
4. RockSalt Grille– Westminster
5. Slice New York Pizza- Towson
Maryland’s Favorite Restaurant:
1. Iron Rooster – Annapolis
2. Madrones – Frederick
3. Mission BBQ – Statewide
4. Mon Ami Gabi – Bethesda
5. The Prime Rib – Baltimore
Maryland’s Favorite Bar or Tavern:
1. Dock Street Bar & Grill – Annapolis
2. Fish Head Cantina – Halethorpe
3. Harborside Bar & Grill – Ocean City
4. Nottingham’s – Columbia
5. The Point in Fells – Baltimore
Heart of the Industry:
1. Garret Hadel (Bartender) – Jimmy’s Famous Seafood
2. Manny SanJuan (Manager) – Captain Dan’s Crabhouse
3. Hilary Hogarty (Server) – Elkridge Furnace Inn
Wine and Beverage Program of the Year:
1. Dry 85 – Annapolis
2. Jules – Ocean City
3. Bond Street Social – Baltimore
4. The Tasting Room – Frederick
5. Wine Market Bistro – Baltimore
