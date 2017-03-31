Peroutka to introduce bill urging State to oppose Maryland Trust Act

Anne Arundel County Councilman Michael Peroutka (R, District 5) will introduce a resolution on Monday asking State legislators to oppose the Maryland Trust Act which limits the ability of local governments to freely cooperate with Federal authorities regarding illegal immigration. Delegate Herb McMillan also opposed that bill and has laid out his reasonings in a letter to the editor.

County Councilman Jerry Walker (R, District 7) has requested to be a co-sponsor for Peroutka’s resolution. It is expected that the remaining Republicans on the Council (Derek Fink, R. District 3; and John Grasso, R, District 2) will also join that effort as well.

This comes after County Executive Steve Schuh has pledged support to ICE by allowing illegal immigrants to be held in County correctional facilities.

Below is the draft of the resolution:

Download (PDF, 65KB)

