Overnight fire destroys Annapolis home, damages another

| March 6, 2017
An overnight fir destroyed a home in the Oyster Harbor community on the Annapolis neck peninsula early this morning. Fire crews from Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis were called to a home at 1308 Harbor Drive.

Upon arrival firefighters found the home fully-involved along with a neighboring home also being threatened.

Full details, including any injuries or estimates of loss value, were not immediately available, but we will update as soon as possible.

