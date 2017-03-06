Overnight fire destroys Annapolis home, damages another

An overnight fir destroyed a home in the Oyster Harbor community on the Annapolis neck peninsula early this morning. Fire crews from Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis were called to a home at 1308 Harbor Drive.

Upon arrival firefighters found the home fully-involved along with a neighboring home also being threatened.

Full details, including any injuries or estimates of loss value, were not immediately available, but we will update as soon as possible.

