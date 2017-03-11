One dead in late night Pasadena fire

One person has died and another is in critical condition following a fire at a home in Pasadena late Friday night.

Just after 11:30 p.m. neighbors in the 4400 block of Forsythia Lane called 9-1-1 reporting a dwelling fire with possible occupants trapped. The callers reported that two residents lived in the home and were not accounted for. First arriving firefighters reported fire from the windows of the living room located in the front of the one-story single family house.

Firefighters entered the home to search for victims and located and removed a victim from the kitchen located towards the rear of the home. The patient, a male estimated to be in his 50s, was in cardiac arrest when he was removed from the dwelling. Firefighters and paramedics resuscitated him and he was transported to the Burn Center at John Hopkins Bayview with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Simultaneously firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the living room of the home and located a second victim who was declared deceased on the scene. The age and gender of this victim is not available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit. It has been determined that there were no working smoke alarms inside the home. An estimated dollar loss has not been established. There were no other injuries.

The identity of the victim will be released after positive identification has been established and next of kin notified.

Source : AACOFD

