New timeline announced for the new Annapolis Library

Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) officials have announced an updated timeline for construction of the new Annapolis Regional Library. Demolition of the current facility will take place in March 2018 with the new building expecting to be open in late 2019.

The new 32,500-square-foot-facility will nearly double the size of the existing library and provide more meeting room space, a teen zone, an increased children’s area, outdoor space, a vending café, tinker area, a quiet room, comfortable furniture, a tech zone and collaborative workspaces for small groups. The beloved books, CDs, DVDs, and magazines will also be exhibited in easier to reach shelves.

“We look forward to providing our customers with an inviting and inspiring new library that will serve the needs of everyone in the community,” said Library CEO Hampton “Skip” Auld.

Public comment on the proposed project design is welcome at a permitting hearing scheduled for Wednesday, March 15 at 7 p.m. in the Annapolis City Council Chambers at 160 Duke of Gloucester Street. Residents can also review the proposed site design, landscape plan and landscape mitigation plans on the library’s website. Progress on the project is available on the City of Annapolis Planning and Zoning project management’s webpage.

