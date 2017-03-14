New Executive Director take reins at Seeds 4 Success

The Board of Directors of Seeds 4 Success is pleased to announce Najiba Hlemi has been named the new Executive Director, effective February 20. Ms. Hlemi brings to her new role a wealth of experience in non-profit management, fundraising, marketing and legislation/advocacy. Hermost recent position was as Executive Director for the DMV Food Truck Association. She has spent many years building her skills in positions at the National Bar Association, Cote Orphan Consulting and Washington Teachers’ Union. She has spent time volunteering with CASA and was the founder of Young Adult Prep Program (YAPP) designed to provide high school students with life skills. Ms. Hlemi holds a dual B.A. inMarketing and French, and anM.A. in Non-Profit and AssociationManagement. She is currently completing an MBA program.

“I know the challenges that our children face every single day, but together we can help them achieve a bright future and conquer those obstacles,” said Hlemi. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with Seeds 4 Success and the community.”

The Board of Directors conducted a national search which generated over 70 applicants. “After an extensive interview process with a number of highly qualified candidates, the Board and staff stood unanimously behind Najiba. Her experience, passion for the mission of the organization, and vision for the future made her the ideal choice to take Seeds 4 Success to the next level,” said Corey Galinsky, Board President.

