Muddy Creek Artists Guild 9th Annual Spring Art Show opens April 28th

The community is invited to the Muddy Creek Artists Guild’s 9th Annual Spring Art Show and Sale, “Artists on the Half-Shell”. It will be held over two weekends – April 28-30 and May 5-7, 2017 – at the South River Colony Main Street shopping center in Edgewater, MD (across from The Steakhouse).

The show will feature artwork of more than 50 of our South County artists including original paintings, photography, jewelry, pottery, textiles, glass and mixed media. The show is free to the public and everyone is welcome to browse the show and shop for unique artworks and gift items. The Spring Show always features all new work by the Muddy Creek artists.

The Show will be open Fridays, April 28 and May 5 from 11am-7pm, Saturdays, April 29 and May 6 from 10am-7pm, and Sundays, April 30 and May 7 from 12noon – 5pm.



There are special events planned throughout the show, including live music and an opportunity to meet the artists during an opening reception on Friday, April 28 from 5 to 7pm. In addition to enjoying the artwork presented by Guild members, visitors during the show can also create their own works of art in our Studio Intrepid area on weekend afternoons, where our artists guide visitors, both young and young at heart, in creating artwork to take home with them.



Visit www.muddycreekartistsguild.org for more details and follow Muddy Creek on Facebook /MuddyCreekArtistsGuild, Instagram @muddycreekartists and Twitter at #muddycreekart.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB