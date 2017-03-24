MTPA to host family friendly celebration on Saturday to celebrate Maryland Day

Maryland Theatre for the Performing Arts (MTPA) is excited to participate in its first Maryland Day, joining 20 other esteemed historic and cultural venues in the Four Rivers Heritage Area to celebrate all things “Made in Maryland.” MTPA will host free, family-friendly activities celebrating music and food “Made in Maryland” on Saturday, March 25, from 12-5 pm at MTPA’s outdoor Stage One site at Park Place in Annapolis. Reservations are not required and the event is free to attend, but MTPA will accept donations at the door. Underground paid parking is available on-site with entrances on West Street and Taylor Avenue. Guests should bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the music.

“We are delighted to be part of this year’s Maryland Day celebration, and are especially grateful to Lexus for sponsoring our event,” says MTPA Executive Director Julia Malecki. “MTPA aims to bring premier artistic experiences to the residents and visitors of Annapolis, and Maryland Day will help us kick off our summer performances at Stage One planned for 2017. So bring a chair or picnic blanket and come ready to have some fun!”

What: MTPA’s Maryland Day Celebration

When: Saturday, March 25, 2017, 12:00-5:00 pm

Where: MTPA’s Stage One site, Park Place, Annapolis, MD 21401

Who: Bumper Jacksons ( www.bumperjacksons.com All Children’s Chorus of Annapolis ( www.allcca.com Oyster Recovery Partnership ( www.oysterrecovery.org Azure at The Westin Annapolis ( www.azureannapolis.com



Tickets: FREE! Food available for purchase on-site.

The afternoon starts at 12:00 pm with a performance by the All Children’s Chorus of Annapolis, a community chorus of student singers ages 7-18 focused on hard work, team play and service to the community. Following the chorus is a performance at 2:30 pm by the Baltimore-based band Bumper Jacksons, whose “roots jazz, country swing, street blues” sound was recognized as the 2015 Artist of the Year and Best Folk Artist at the Washington Area Music Awards. According to The Huffington Post, “You may come for the jazz: clarinet and horns and swingy rhythms…. But you’ll stay for all the other ingredients in their mélange: fiddles and guitars, bouncy banjo-ukes, weepy country pedal steel, rock-and-roll electric guitar, jug-band kazoo and assorted percussion.” MTPA will host a full-length concert featuring the Bumper Jacksons on August 12, 2017, and tickets will go on sale later this spring.

To further celebrate the “Made in Maryland” theme, the Oyster Recovery Partnership will also be on-site with their “Lil Nippers” model oyster boat, which kids can climb to “tong for oysters” and learn about oyster restoration efforts in the Chesapeake Bay. Azure at The Westin Annapolis will provide Maryland-themed cuisine on-site for purchase. A craft table will feature activities for kids and adults to enjoy.

MTPA is grateful for sponsorship by Lexus.

Established in 2006, Maryland Theatre for the Performing Arts is a 501(c)(3) organization that aims to create and sustain a world-class performing arts center, offering premier artistic programming, innovative arts education and a unique cultural venue for the greater Annapolis region and the state of Maryland. www.mtpa-annapolis.org

