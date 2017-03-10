MTA crash in Pasadena kills one

On March 9, 2017 at approximately 4:16p.m., officers responded to a two vehicle crash involving an MTA bus on Ft. Smallwood Rd (MD-173) at Energy Pkwy in Baltimore. Investigation showed that a northbound MTA bus attempted turn left onto Energy Pkwy and was struck in the passenger side by a Chevrolet Impala that was traveling southbound. The impact subsequently pushed the bus onto the center median.

The driver of the Impala was declared dead at the scene and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy. The passenger in the Impala was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma with serious injuries. The driver of the bus was not injured and there were no passengers on the bus.

The primary cause of the crash is still under investigation but excessive speed by the driver of the Impala is suspected as a major contributing factor. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the crash investigation assisted by the MTA police and charges, if any, will be after review by the State’s Attorney.

Vehicle #1: 2008 Chevy Impala 4dr

Owner/Driver

Corey James Ferrell (22yoa) FATAL Injuries – OCME

Passenger

Jakob T. Quasney (24yoa) Serious injuries – Shock Trauma

205th Street in Pasadena, Maryland

Vehicle #2: 2010 NEWF bus

Driver

James R. Owens Jr. (30yoa) Uninjured

Owner

State Of Maryland

Mass Transit Administration

1515 Washington Blvd

Baltimore, Maryland

Source : AACOPD

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS