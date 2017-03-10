MTA crash in Pasadena kills one
On March 9, 2017 at approximately 4:16p.m., officers responded to a two vehicle crash involving an MTA bus on Ft. Smallwood Rd (MD-173) at Energy Pkwy in Baltimore. Investigation showed that a northbound MTA bus attempted turn left onto Energy Pkwy and was struck in the passenger side by a Chevrolet Impala that was traveling southbound. The impact subsequently pushed the bus onto the center median.
The driver of the Impala was declared dead at the scene and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy. The passenger in the Impala was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma with serious injuries. The driver of the bus was not injured and there were no passengers on the bus.
The primary cause of the crash is still under investigation but excessive speed by the driver of the Impala is suspected as a major contributing factor. The Traffic Safety Section is handing the crash investigation assisted by the MTA police and charges, if any, will be after review by the State’s Attorney.
Vehicle #1: 2008 Chevy Impala 4dr
Owner/Driver
Corey James Ferrell (22yoa) FATAL Injuries – OCME
Passenger
Jakob T. Quasney (24yoa) Serious injuries – Shock Trauma
205th Street in Pasadena, Maryland
Vehicle #2: 2010 NEWF bus
Driver
James R. Owens Jr. (30yoa) Uninjured
Owner
State Of Maryland
Mass Transit Administration
1515 Washington Blvd
Baltimore, Maryland
AACOPD
