MSP searching for woman missing from Jessup

Maryland State Police are requesting the public’s help in their search for a woman who was last seen in Howard County three days ago and has not had her usual contact with family members.

The missing woman is identified as Katie M. Cook, 27, of Willards, Md. She is described as a white female, 5’4″ tall and about 140 pounds. She has blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes. She is believed to have been wearing a long leather jacket w/hood (unknown color), jeans and slippers.

Cook was last seen at about 7:00 a.m. on March 12, 2017, in the area of Rt. 175 and Rt. 1 in Jessup, Md. She had been in the area visiting a relative. Cook also has family in Harford County.

Cook was reported missing to Maryland State Police yesterday by her mother. Her mother told troopers it is unusual that Cook has had no telephone contact with her relatives for several days.

Anyone who may have seen Cook or who has information about her location, is urged to contact the Maryland State Police at the Bel Air Barrack, 410-879-2101.

Source : Maryland State Police

