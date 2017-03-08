More than 40 events planned for Maryland Day

Maryland is celebrating its birthday weekend with a wide range of historical and cultural events for the whole family. The Weekend of March 24-26, 2017 is a great affordable way to get out and enjoy the State of Maryland. This is the 10th year that the Maryland Day celebration has been sponsored by the Four Rivers Heritage Area to highlight the areas heritage and cultural sites. The best part is all the Maryland Day events are free or just $1 for the weekend (March 24 to 26, 2017). With over 40 events and 20 shopping discounts this is an affordable weekend to get out and explore Maryland.

With so many activities in the four Rivers Heritage Area of Annapolis to Shady Side Maryland to choose from there is something for everyone in your group to enjoy. You will have the option to customize your weekend into themes if you wish. Pick options like historic home tours, maritime history, outside tours and hikes, African American history, kids activities, ancestry, arts, made in Maryland shopping, historical reenactments, demonstrations and gardens.

Maryland Day Weekend Event Highlights:

Tour Historic Homes: Visit and tour Discovery Village, the James Brice House, Captain Avery Museum, and the Hammond-Harwood House and check out the homes of 2 of our signers of the Declaration of Independence, the William Paca House and the Charles Carrol House. Plus don’t forget our Statehouse that is packed with history.

Tour Historic Gardens at Historic London Town, the Paca House, Hamond-Harwood House, Stay outdoors with a tour of Brewers Hill Cemetery. If you want help creating your own native plant garden then the seminar and shopping specials at Green Street Gardens is a must.

Kids Activities are at Chesapeake Children’s Museum, Annapolis Maritime Museum, Hammond-Harwood House, Historic London Town, Charles Carol House, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts and several of the local libraries. Also check out the flag raising ceremony at Susan B. Campbell Park Music by the Annapolis Drum and Bugle Corps and flag detail by the award-winning USNA League Cadets of the Training Ship Mercedes.

Take in the Arts at Maryland Hall’s annual open house “Art Fest”. Its an afternoon of fun for all ages, attend concerts at Stage One – Maryland Theater for the Performing Arts, Captain Avery Museum, and Here. a pop up shop or check out the new portraits at the Maryland Statehouse and student artwork at the Charles Avery Museum and the Charles Carroll House. There is even a documentary film at the Wiley H Bates Legacy Center.

Immerse yourself in Maritime History at the US Naval Academy Museum, Galesville Heritage Museum, Annapolis Maritime Museum, Historic London Town, Captain Avery Museum and exploring with the Public Water Access committee.

Outdoor tours in downtown Annapolis include the Take the Gone But not Forgotten tour with the former Annapolis Mayor also know as Squire Richard Hillman ot take the award winning Our Legacy Tour with Janice Hayes Williams that explores the history of captured Africans and indentured English and Irish Americans. There is even a self guided Easport tour that starts at the Annapolis Maritime Museum.

Go Shopping for Made in Maryland. Shop local and take in the special events, while you meet the farmers and producers at the Anne Arundel County Farmers Market, Check out HERE. a pop-up shop featuring local artists/crafters and an opening party that should not be missed. Meet artists in their studios at Maryland Hall and pick out native plants at Green Street Growers. Then go shopping along Maryland Ave where the local merchants have special treats and discounts all weekend long.

Ancestry Events are being held at the Maryland State Archives, Bates Legacy Center, and Brewers Hill Cemetery.

With three days of events you can make it the ultimate weekend experience by choosing to spend the night at a historic local inn or bed and breakfast or take the family out to dinner and finish off your meal with a big piece of Smith Island Cake.

Check out all the Maryland Day events below and visit Maryland Day online at www.MarylandDay.org for event listing updates and shopping discounts. Some events require pre-regsistration and ID.

Maryland Day Weekend March 24-26, 2017 Interact with history as you celebrate Maryland’s Birthday

Maryland Day Weekend Activities

Friday March 24 – Events for Maryland Day Celebration 2017!

Library – Crofton 1681 Riedel Road Crofton, MD 9am-5pm Free Bring out the kids for crab crafts and puzzles in the children’s area. 410-222-7915

Library – Edgewater 25 Stepneys Lane Edgewater, MD 9am-5pm Free Display of books about Maryland, set in Maryland or by Maryland Authors. We will also be doing a passive Maryland Trivia Program for adults and teens 410-222-1538

VAAAC Visitors Center, 26 West Street and City Dock, Annapolis 9am-5pm Free Information Specialists can help you plan activities for your Maryland Day Celebration adventures including a free Maryland Day Program and information about local things to see and do. 410.280.0445

Naval Academy Museum Preble Hall at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. 9am-5pm Free The U.S. Naval Academy Museum offers two floors of exhibits about the history of seapower, the development of the U.S. Navy, and the role of the U.S. Naval Academy in producing officers capable of leading America’s sailors and marines. Our displays combine historical artifacts with video and audio technology to bring to life the stories of the men and women who have served their country at sea. Whether you are a casual visitor, a student of naval history, or a member of the Brigade of Midshipmen, the Museum stands ready to make your visit a memorable one. Visitors 18 and over to the U.S. Naval Academy must show a valid government-issued picture ID (driver’s license, passport, CAC, etc.) at the gate. 410-293-2108

HERE. a pop-up shop, Made in Maryland pop-up Downtown Annapolis, MD 10am -8pm (opening party 6pm-8pm) Free Amy & El of HERE. a pop-up shop are excited that their 20th pop-up shop in Annapolis will be opening on March 24th, 2017, which coincides with the Made in Maryland / Maryland Day weekend festivities! The shop will feature almost all LOCAL artists and Maryland Made products! Shop opens at 10 am with a free OPENING PARTY from 6-8pm featuring live, local music by HIGHER HANDS ! 443-676-8729

Historic London Town & Gardens 839 Londontown Rd. Edgewater, MD 10am-430pm $1 admission. Costumed interpreters represent a century of early Maryland History. You can try your hand at making rope and chopping wood. Kids can even dress up in colonial-style clothing during their visit! All activities are included with admission. 410-222-1919

Maryland State Archives 350 Rowe Blvd. Annapolis, MD 10am-Noon Free Vital Records Workshop – If your family was “Made in Maryland” come to the Archives for our Vitals Records Workshop! This free, educational event will provide an overview of the organization, finding aids, and use of the vital records collections at the Archives, including birth, death and marriage records. Guests will hear tips for using Archives’ catalogs and computer systems to find vital records, as well as learn how to request and print available birth, death and marriage certificates. Seating is limited. You must register in advance for this free workshop. (Valid government issued id required to enter) 410-260-6400

Maryland Ave and State Circle Association Maryland Ave & State Circle Annapolis MD Free Come out and shop along this historic shopping area in Annapolis and enjoy discounts, treats and more with a Made in Maryland theme.

Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center 1101 Smithville St. Annapolis, MD 10am-1pm $1 donation Celebrate Your Legacy – Genealogy Workshop co-hosted by the Banneker Douglas Museum. Do you know who you are and where you come from? Find out so you can tell your own story!

Annapolis Maritime Museum, 723 Second St. Annapolis, MD 21403 11am – 3pm. Free Did you know most oysters we eat are “Made in Maryland”? Learn how oysters go from creek to plate with hands on activities like exploring, shucking and dissecting! Appropriate for kids and adults and includes a take home craft. 443-214-5872

City of Annapolis Walk Eastport “A Scavenger Hunt for History”. A self guided tour pick up maps at Annapolis Maritime Museum, 723 Second Street. 11am-3pm Free Explore the strong sense of history in this neighborhood that was first inhabited in the 1650s. The peninsula’s early maritime and industrial base has evolved into a collaborative maritime, commercial and residential community. The two mile walking loop is illustrated on a map that features descriptions of specific sites and word clues to engage the children.

Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center 1101 Smithville St. Annapolis, MD 2pm Donations Accepted “JFK and LBJ – A Time for Greatness” This PBS documentary is a story of the 1965 Voting Rights Acts. This is a Colonial Picture Production featuring Geraldine Whittington who was President Johnson’s secretary, Alma H. Wright Cropper, and Gladys Holt Peevy, all graduates of Wiley H. Bates High School, the only school in the county for African Americans at the time.

Saturday March 25 Maryland Day Weekend Celebration Events for 2017!

Anne Arundel County Farmers Market 275 Truman Parkway Annapolis 7am to noon Free The only Maryland producers market in Anne Arundel County. Come see the products that local farmers and producers grow, make or produce. We have everything from fruit, veggies, meats, cheese, eggs, plants, soap, honey, flowers, baked goods, jams, jelly, herbs, furniture, ready made food, milk, yogurt, butter and more. All made in Maryland. You will meet the actual farmers and producers here at the market. Our own Chef Helen will be doing cooking demonstrations too.

Library – Crofton 1681 Riedel Road Crofton, MD 9am-5pm Free Bring out the kids for crab crafts and puzzles in the children’s area. 410-222-7915

Library – Edgewater 25 Stepneys Lane Edgewater, MD 9am-5pm Free Display of books about Maryland, set in Maryland or by Maryland Authors. We will also be doing a passive Maryland Trivia Program for adults and teens 410-222-1538

Naval Academy Museum Preble Hall at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. 9am-5pm Free The U.S. Naval Academy Museum offers two floors of exhibits about the history of seapower, the development of the U.S. Navy, and the role of the U.S. Naval Academy in producing officers capable of leading America’s sailors and marines. Our displays combine historical artifacts with video and audio technology to bring to life the stories of the men and women who have served their country at sea. Whether you are a casual visitor, a student of naval history, or a member of the Brigade of Midshipmen, the Museum stands ready to make your visit a memorable one. Visitors 18 and over to the U.S. Naval Academy must show a valid government-issued picture ID (driver’s license, passport, CAC, etc.) at the gate. 410-293-2108

VAAAC Visitors Center 26 West Street and City Dock, Annapolis, MD 9am-5pm Free Information Specialists can help you plan activities for your Maryland Day Celebration adventures including a free Maryland Day Program and information about local things to see and do. Plus a free shuttle to select downtown Annapolis Maryland Day events starts here and runs from 10am to 5pm courtesy of Towne Transport. 410.280.0445

MARYLAND DAY FLAG-RAISING CEREMONY, Susan Campbell Park-City Dock, Annapolis. 10am Free Four Rivers Heritage Area and partners present a spirit-lifting flag raising ceremony! The perfect place to start your morning adventures. Music by the Annapolis Drum and Bugle Corps and flag detail by the award-winning USNA League Cadets of the Training Ship Mercedes.

Our Legacy Tours Susan Campbell Park-City Dock Annapolis 10am Free Directly following the 10 am Flag Ceremony at City Dock, tour Annapolis on this award winning walking tour that explores the history of captured Africans, and indentured English and Irish to America. Captured Africans have comprised a significant portion of the population of the state of Maryland, to include Anne Arundel County and the city of Annapolis for over 300 years. During colonial times, the labor of captured Africans who were called slaves, free Africans (also called Free Blacks), and indentured servants were the cornerstone upon which the tobacco economy was built. When the American Civil War began, Maryland was home to more free blacks than any other state. From the election of the first African American Elect to the state of Maryland at his election to the Annapolis City Council, into this 21st century, Maryland continues to grow because of the important contributions made by all immigrants to these shores from Africa, England, and Ireland.

Chesapeake Children’s Museum 25 Silopanna Road, Annapolis, MD 10am-4pm, $1 Admission Play all day in the museum and attend a Maker workshop from 2pm-4pm. Try your hand at creating and inventing! Use your imagination to turn bits and pieces into something new. Recommended for ages four through ten-years-old with accompanying adults. 410-990-1993

HERE. a pop-up shop, Made in Maryland pop-up Downtown Annapolis, MD 10am-6pm Free Amy & El of HERE. a pop-up shop are excited that their 20th pop-up shop in Annapolis. The shop will feature almost all LOCAL artists and Maryland Made products! Events: Noon & 3:30pm: Come learn about Conservation Landscaping using native plants! Jeff from EcoRariums will explain how to support the Chesapeake Bay through using native plants in your garden. Also learn how this benefits the bay and also provides habitat for pollinators and more! $1 donation (suggested) will benefit the Chesapeake Bay Trust. 443-676-8729

Historic Annapolis Museum and Store, 99 Main St. Annapolis, MD 10am-4pm Free Shop the museum store and find something to remember your trip to Historic Annapolis by.

Historic London Town & Gardens 839 Londontown Rd. Edgewater, MD 10am-430pm $1 admission. Costumed interpreters represent a century of early Maryland History. You can try your hand at making rope and chopping wood. Kids can even dress up in colonial-style clothing during their visit! All activities are included with admission. 410-222-1919

Hogshead , 43 Pinkney St. Annapolis 10am-4pm Free Experience historic Annapolis working class life of the 18th-century at Hogshead. Hands-on activities will be offered

James Brice House , 42 East St. Annapolis MD 10am-4pm $1 Come experience life in Annapolis just as William Paca and James Brice experienced it during the year 1767 and learn where this year’s theme, “Made in Maryland,” all began. Meet the women and men who worked in town and listen to all the latest gossip! Enjoy an exciting opportunity to visit the James Brice House and interact with living history interpreters at the William Paca House. Hands-on activities will be offered.

Library – Eastport Annapolis Neck 269 Hillsmere Drive Annapolis, MD 10am-4pm Free Make crab themed crafts of Maryland’s Blue Crab our states crustacean 410-222-1770

Maryland State House with Maryland State Archives, 100 State Circle, Annapolis, MD 10am-1pm Free Tours-Come learn about some of the men and women who “Made Maryland” and the nation! Staff of the Maryland State Archives will be on hand to answer your questions as you tour the oldest state capitol still in continuous legislative use. Enjoy the new exhibits, including the beautifully restored Old Senate Chamber and portraits of the four Lords Baltimore. Explore the significant historical events that happened underneath the dome of the only state house ever to have served as the nation’s capital.

Maryland Ave and State Circle Association Maryland Ave & State Circle Annapolis MD Free Come out and shop along this historic shopping area in Annapolis and enjoy discounts, treats and more with a Made in Maryland theme.

Scenic Rivers Land Trust Bacon Ridge Natural Area in Crownsville, MD 10am Free History Hike at Hawkins Trail. Explore for landscape clues in the history-rich Bacon Ridge Natural Area! Together we’ll learn how humans and nature have interacted to make the landscape we see today while enjoying the beauty of a 900+ acre protected forest. All ages are welcome, but beware it is an unpaved trail through the woods. Dogs on a leash are also welcome. Length: 2-4 miles. Registration Required at www.SRLT.org/ 410-424-4000

Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center 1101 Smithville St. Annapolis, MD 10am-1pm $1 donation Celebrate Your Legacy – Genealogy Workshop co-hosted by the Banneker Douglas Museum. Do you know who you are and where you come from? Find out so you can tell your own story!

William Paca House and Garden 186 Prince George Street Annapolis MD 10am-4pm $1 Admission Come experience life in Annapolis just as William Paca and James Brice experienced it during the year 1767 and learn where this year’s theme, “Made in Maryland,” all began. Meet the women and men who worked in town and listen to all the latest gossip! Enjoy an exciting opportunity to visit the James Brice House and interact with living history interpreters at the William Paca House. Hands-on activities will be offered.

Annapolis Maritime Museum, 723 Second St. Annapolis, MD 11am – 3pm. Free Did you know most oysters we eat are “Made in Maryland”? Learn how oysters go from creek to plate with hands on activities like exploring, shucking and dissecting! Free Admission, appropriate for kids and adults and includes a take home craft. 443-214-5872

City of Annapolis Walk Eastport “A Scavenger Hunt for History”. A self guided tour pick up maps at Annapolis Maritime Museum, 723 Second Street. 11am-3pm Free Explore the strong sense of history in this neighborhood that was first inhabited in the 1650s. The peninsula’s early maritime and industrial base has evolved into a collaborative maritime, commercial and residential community. The two mile walking loop is illustrated on a map that features descriptions of specific sites and word clues to engage the children.

Brewer Hill Cemetery 802 West St. Annapolis, MD 11am – 3pm Free Guided tours on the hour of the cemetery. Learn more about the occupants who are interred at the cemetery. They include Founders, casualties of the Revolutionary War and the Civil War and members of the African-American Community. Learn about about research and preservation efforts. Descendants of those interred here are encouraged to bring photos, bible records, and oral histories that will be part of a website memorializing those who are interred here.

Charles Carroll House of Annapolis 107 Duke of Gloucester St. Annapolis noon-4pm Free There will be a display of artwork from the St. Mary’s Elementary School 4th graders. A scavenger hunt will encourage visitors to find their way through the Carroll House to discover how the Carroll’s made their fortune in Maryland. There is no charge but we do take donations.

Green Street Gardens 391 Bay Front Rd W, Lothian, MD 11am Free Attend a seminar at the garden center to learn about planting and growing Maryland Native Plants. Plus check out our Business Specials page for shopping discounts. 410-867-9500

Maryland Theatre for the Performing Arts 1 Park Place Annapolis, MD Noon – 5pm Free Located at Park Place in Annapolis, MTPA hosts a day celebrating music and food “Made in Maryland” at Stage One – the future site of a premier arts center. Bring the whole family to this free outdoor event featuring performances by the All Children’s Chorus of Annapolis (12pm) and the Baltimore-based Bumper Jacksons (2:30pm). Kids can explore a model oyster boat with the Oyster Recovery Partnership, while Azure at The Westin Annapolis serves up local cuisine. Underground parking available on-site. 410-972-4769

Hammond-Harwood House, 19 Maryland Avenue, Annapolis 1pm to 4:30pm Free to $1 Admission This special event in the garden premiers the Hammond-Harwood House Family Haversacks program. The haversacks include activities on Maryland- based artisans John Shaw, Charles Willson Peale, and William Buckland. At 2 p.m. there will be a brief opening ceremony for the family program and garden signage donors and partners including the Four Rivers Heritage Area, Four Rivers Garden Club, and Maryland Green. Mansion tours at 1pm and 3pm for $1 Space is limited call to reserve your space at 410-2o63-4683 x 10. Children’s Activities in the garden from 2:30pm-4:30pm are free.

Library – Odenton 1325 Annapolis Road Odenton, MD 1pm Free Join Katherine Kenny and Eleanore Randrup authors of Courageous Women of Maryland, for a look into the lives of the many notable woman from our state who left a mark on history. 410-222-6277

Chesapeake Children’s Museum 25 Silopanna Road, Annapolis, MD 7pm-9pm $1 Lead On, Harriet! Meet Maryland’s heroic conductor on the Underground Railroad. Recommended for ages 9 and up. Please dress for a brief walk through the woods. Reservations are required. Saturday 7-9 pm. 410-990-1993

Sunday March 26 Maryland Day Weekend Celebration Events 2017!

Anne Arundel County Farmers Market 275 Truman Parkway Annapolis 10am to 1pm Free The only Maryland producers market in Anne Arundel County. Come see the products that local farmers and producers grow, make or produce. We have everything from fruit, veggies, meats, cheese, eggs, plants, soap, honey, flowers, baked goods, jams, jelly, herbs, furniture, ready made food, milk, yogurt, butter and more. All made in Maryland. You will meet the actual farmers and producers here at the market. Our own Chef Helen will be doing cooking demonstrations too.

VAAAC Visitors Center, 26 West Street and City Dock, Annapolis 9am-5pm Free Information Specialists can help you plan activities for your Maryland Day Celebration adventures including a free Maryland Day Program and information about local things to see and do. 410.280.0445

Chesapeake Children’s Museum 25 Silopanna Road, Annapolis 10am-4pm, $1 Admission Play all day in the museum and attend a Maker workshop from 2pm-4pm. Try your hand at creating and inventing! Use your imagination to turn bits and pieces into something new. Recommended for ages four through ten-years-old with accompanying adults. 410-990-1993

HERE. a pop-up shop, Made in Maryland pop-up Downtown Annapolis, MD 10am-6pm Free Amy & El of HERE. a pop-up shop are excited that their 20th pop-up shop in Annapolis, The shop will feature almost all LOCAL artists and Maryland Made products! Chloe from ‘Sweet Mint Handmade Goods’ will be on sight for some hand-stamping from 11am-1pm! She will be stamping custom phrases onto her vintage silverplate spoons, forks, and spreaders. Each letter is hand stamped and each product is one-of-a-kind! Stamping is free (items cost $14-15/piece) 443-676-8729

Historic London Town & Gardens 839 Londontown Rd. Edgewater, MD 10am-430pm $1 admission. Costumed interpreters represent a century of early Maryland History. You can try your hand at making rope and chopping wood. Kids can even dress up in colonial-style clothing during their visit! All activities are included with admission. 410-222-1919

Maryland Ave and State Circle Association Maryland Ave & State Circle Annapolis MD Free Come out and shop along this historic shopping area in Annapolis and enjoy discounts, treats and more with a Made in Maryland theme. Visit our Business Specials website page for a listing of locations

Annapolis Maritime Museum 723 Second St. Annapolis, MD 21403 11am – 3pm. Free Did you know most oysters we eat are “Made in Maryland”? Learn how oysters go from creek to plate with hands on activities like exploring, shucking and dissecting! Appropriate for kids and adults and includes a take home craft. 443-214-5872

City of Annapolis Walk Eastport “A Scavenger Hunt for History”. A self guided tour pick up maps at Annapolis Maritime Museum, 723 Second Street. 11am-3pm Free Explore the strong sense of history in this neighborhood that was first inhabited in the 1650s. The peninsula’s early maritime and industrial base has evolved into a collaborative maritime, commercial and residential community. The two mile walking loop is illustrated on a map that features descriptions of specific sites and word clues to engage the children.

Naval Academy Museum Preble Hall at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. 11am-5pm Free The U.S. Naval Academy Museum offers two floors of exhibits about the history of seapower, the development of the U.S. Navy, and the role of the U.S. Naval Academy in producing officers capable of leading America’s sailors and marines. Our displays combine historical artifacts with video and audio technology to bring to life the stories of the men and women who have served their country at sea. Whether you are a casual visitor, a student of naval history, or a member of the Brigade of Midshipmen, the Museum stands ready to make your visit a memorable one. Visitors 18 and over to the U.S. Naval Academy must show a valid government-issued picture ID (driver’s license, passport, CAC, etc.) at the gate. 410-293-2108

Charles Carroll House of Annapolis 107 Duke of Gloucester St. Annapolis Noon-4pm Free The Charles Carroll House will be open from noon until 4:00 pm. There will be a display of artwork from the St. Mary’s Elementary School 4th graders. A scavenger hunt will encourage visitors to find their way through the Carroll House to discover how the Carroll’s made their fortune in Maryland. There is no charge but we do take donations.

The Public Water Access Committee 4800 Atwell Rd Shady Side, MD noon – 4pm Free Explore Discovery Village, site of the next county public boat ramp. Shady Side also has two public kayak launches, a public wharf and hiking trails. This event is free and open to the general public.

Captain Avery Museum, 1418 East West Shady Side Road, Shady Side 1pm-4pm Free The Captain Avery Museum is featuring the grand opening celebration of the exhibit called emergent—the nationally acclaimed work of Southern High School artists! Meet the artists and their instructor mentors. Plus, you’ll be treated to very cool alt-acoustic music from SHS Tri-M virtuosos. This marks our third year collaborating with award-winning SHS student talent. This exhibit has become the de-facto ArtQuest sneak peek! Definitely a “kids from ages 9 to 90” event. Refreshments will be provided.

Galesville Heritage Museum 988 Main Street Galesville MD 1pm-4pm Learn Free Boat Building on the West River. From Native American dugout canoes to Steward’s Shipyard in colonial times to 19th century log canoes and today’s modern techniques, the West River has been one of the centers of boat building in Maryland. Discover our heritage of boat building on the West River at the Galesville Heritage Museum.

Library – Crofton 1681 Riedel Road Crofton, MD 1pm-5pm Free Bring out the kids for crab crafts and puzzles in the children’s area. 410-222-7915

Library – Edgewater 25 Stepneys Lane Edgewater, MD 1pm-5pm Free Display of books about Maryland, set in Maryland or by Maryland Authors. We will also be doing a passive Maryland Trivia Program for adults and teens 410-222-1538

Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, 801 Chase St. Annapolis, MD 1pm – 4 pm Free Explore all that Maryland Hall has to offer at our annual “ArtFest” Open House. Enjoy an afternoon of fun and creativity for children and adults. ArtFest will feature Maryland Hall’s education programs through demonstrations, performances and activities that include children’s crafts and a community art project. Popcorn and ice cream will be provided by our sponsors. Pottery sale, face painting and so much more. An all ages event with all things “Made in Maryland.” Special guest Cartoonist, Steven Fischer will demonstrate, sell his books, and promote his workshop.

Watermark Tours Visit Annapolis Information Booth at City Dock Annapolis, MD 230pm Free Gone But Not Forgotten Tour led by Squire Richard Hillman. The preserved heritage of Annapolis is applauded and celebrated. Nevertheless, in 3½ centuries many changes have been wrought …. some good, some bad, and many over which disagreements still prevail. Explore the sites of some of these changes in the historic district and on the grounds of the Naval Academy. Enjoy reminiscences of bygone days and share some of your own! Current US Government Issued Photo ID required. 410-268-7601

Visit Maryland Day weekend online at www.MarylandDay.org for event listing updates and shopping discounts. Some events require pre-regsistration and ID.

Maryland Day is funded by the Four Rivers Heritage Area and participating venues to highlight our historic, natural and cultural sites. Management of Maryland Day is by the Chesapeake Children’s Museum and marketing is by Evans Management LLC.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB