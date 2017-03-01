Mission Escape Rooms to open second location in Gambrills this month

Greenberg Gibbons announced today that Mission Escape Rooms will open at Waugh Chapel Towne Centre in Gambrills, Md. this month. See our previous posting on the Annapolis location here!

An interactive entertainment concept, Mission Escape Rooms provide a real-life escape experience designed for small groups of one to seven people. Teams work together to escape from a locked room in 50 minutes or less, testing their wits and skills to find clues and solve puzzles. The theme of the new 685-square-foot Waugh Chapel location is “Oddities,” and the space is set up like a mysterious shop selling odd and unsettling objects. The room will be located next to Loft and White House Black Market on South Main Chapel Way.

Guests can schedule a booking online at MissionEscapeRooms.com.

The newest Mission Escape Room joins more than 50 national and regional retailers and restaurants at Waugh Chapel Towne Centre, which is anchored by Wegmans, Target and Regal Cinemas. Located in West Anne Arundel County, the $275-million, mixed-use project includes 625,000 square feet of retail space and 130,000 square feet of Class A office space.

The development also includes The Beacon at Waugh Chapel, a 298-unit apartment complex built by Bozzuto Group and The Villas at Waugh Chapel, a community of 40 townhouses, being built by Sturbridge Homes. Waugh Chapel Towne Centre is located next to the popular Village at Waugh Chapel, which is also owned and managed by Greenberg Gibbons. For more information. Go to VisitWaughChapel.com.

