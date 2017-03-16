Medical marijuana dispensary looks to open on West Street in Annapolis

A medical marijuana dispensary has applied for the required special exception zoning from Anne Arundel County to open up the county’s first dispensary. The location is at 2029 West Street in the space previously occupied by a tattoo and piercing shop near the corner of West and Solomons Island Road.

Advanced Alternative Therapies, LLC is required to seek a special exception for the zoning, which does not seem to be a problem according to the way the new medical marijuana laws have been written. There is no estimate on when the shop will be open for business.

According to the County law (which is more stringent that the State law), they will not be allowed to display marijuana and will not be allowed to have a physician on hand to write prescriptions.

In Maryland, recreational use of marijuana is still illegal (although the charge of possession has been downgraded). Medical marijuana use with a prescription is legal.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB