Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan to meet with GigGi’s Playhouse tomorrow on World Down Syndrome Day

GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis, a local non-profit that provides free educational and therapeutic programs for children and young adults with Down syndrome, is excited to announce the executive committee and some of its future students will meet with Maryland’s First Lady on March 21st, World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD). GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis will open its doors in the summer of 2017.

“We are grateful to meet with First Lady Hogan to discuss the valuable impact GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis will have for individuals with Down syndrome, their families and our community,” said Anna Nardone, president, GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis. “The opportunities to volunteer at our achievement center, the awareness and education we will generate through our efforts, and the impact we will make on our children and their families is invaluable to our community. We appreciate the time First Lady Hogan is giving us and her interest to learn more about GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis.”

The meeting with the First Lady, which will take place at the State House Tuesday afternoon, is an opportunity for GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis committee members to discuss the challenges of individuals with Down syndrome and what GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis will bring to the local Down syndrome community. First Lady Hogan will also meet some of GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis’s future students.

In addition, the Maryland Government House will be lit blue the evening of Tuesday, March 21st in honor of World Down Syndrome Day. The colors blue and yellow are colors which represent support of Down syndrome.

World Down Syndrome Day, observed on March 21 every year, is a global awareness day which has been officially observed by the United Nations since 2012. The date for WDSD was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome which causes Down syndrome.

GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis began forming early in 2016 after a group of local parents with children with Down syndrome knew formal and specialized programs specifically for individuals with Down syndrome were needed to ensure the most promising future for their children and other local individuals with Down syndrome. For more information, visit www.gigisplayhouse.org/annapolis or follow them on facebook at www.facebook.com/gigisplayhouseannapolis.

