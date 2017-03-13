Maryland Dove will be docked at City Dock later this week

T he National Sailing Hall of Fame and Historic St. Mary’s City Museum are pleased to announce that The Maryland Dove, the state’s recreated seventeenth century tall ship, will be on display at Annapolis City Dock March 16 – March 18.

The Maryland Dove, whose home port is at Historic St.Mary’s City museum, is one of five important exhibits presenting the story of the first colonistsof Maryland. Exhibits at the ship tell of their journey to the New World.

The Maryland Dove will be docked at the Annapolis City Dock from Thursday, March 16, 2016 to Saturday, March 18, 2017. School programs will be offered on Thursday and Friday, and the ship will be open to the general public from 10 AM till 5 PM on Saturday. Visitors will enjoy boarding the Dove and learning more about the journey of Maryland’s founders. This exhibit is made possible through partnerships with the National Sailing Hall of Fame and the City of Annapolis.