Maryland Day celebration offers fun for entire family

For the tenth year in a row, the Four Rivers Heritage Area is sponsoring Maryland Day, a Friday-Sunday, March 24-26 event to commemorate the March 25, 1634 landing of the Ark and the Dove by English settlers at St. Clement’s Island, in what is now St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

This year, more than 20 historic and cultural sites in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County will offer more than 40 family-friendly events at no cost or $1 per person. Participating sites and organizations include: Annapolis Maritime Museum, William Paca House and Garden, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, Charles Carroll House, Watermark Tours, Maryland State House, Chesapeake Children’s Museum, Maryland Theatre for the Performing Arts’ Stage One, Maryland State Archives, Naval Academy Museum at Preble Hall, Galesville Heritage Society, Galesville Community Center, Historic London Town and Gardens and Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center.

Attendees are invited to stop by the Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Visitors Center at 26 West Street or the Information Booth at City Dock to pick up a complimentary Maryland Day program. A complimentary Maryland Day shuttle to select events in downtown Annapolis will depart from the 26 West Street Visitors from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily, courtesy of Towne Transport.

For a complete listing of Maryland Day Weekend events, festivities and shopping discounts, click here.

Maryland Day is funded by the Four Rivers Heritage Area and participating venues to highlight the area’s historic, natural and cultural sites. The event is managed by the Chesapeake Children’s Museum and marketed by Evans Management LLC.