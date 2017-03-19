Maryland Bar Foundation awards $40,000 in grants

The Maryland Bar Foundation (MBF) has awarded approximately $40,000 in grants to support law-related projects around the state that contribute to the betterment of the legal profession and access to justice. The beneficiaries include:

“With these grants, the Maryland Bar Foundation continues in its mission of assisting those in legal need across Maryland,” says MBF President Judge Anne Albright. “These funds will enable our grantees to assist those facing domestic violence, immigration issues, and housing instability, to name a few issues.”

“We are enormously grateful for the generosity of all those who helped in making these grants possible,” adds Albright.

Founded in 1965, the Maryland Bar Foundation is a non-profitable charitable corporation that, through grants and contributions, works to foster and maintain the honor and integrity of the profession of the law; improve and facilitate the administration of justice; and promote the study of the law, the diffusion of legal knowledge, and the continuing education of lawyers. Learn more at www.marylandbarfoundation.org.