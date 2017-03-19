Maryland Bar Foundation awards $40,000 in grants

|
The Maryland Bar Foundation (MBF) has awarded approximately $40,000 in grants to support law-related projects around the state that contribute to the betterment of the legal profession and access to justice. The beneficiaries include:
- Ayuda ($1,400), to support the GW Law School Clinic in its efforts to support immigrants in a wide variety of legal matters;
- Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service ($4,000), to fund digital equipment to support nascent remote legal services clinics in Wicomico and Washington Counties;
- Baltimore Child Abuse Center ($2,000), for the production of a parent and caregiver handbook detailing support services, mental health referrals, and more;
- Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland ($3,875), to expand its legal clinic technology;
- Homeless Persons Representation Project, Inc. ($214.52), for the printing of a brochure;
- Maryland Access to Justice Commission ($4,000), to fund assessments of the legal services needs of Marylanders;
- Chesapeake College Foundation ($1,500), to fund promotional materials for a project designed to assist single women later in life, jobs, families, and more;
- Mid-Shore Pro Bono Inc. ($2,700), to reinvigorate its attorney recruitment and training efforts to meet the burgeoning demand of debt-buyer cases;
- YWCA of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County ($7,000), to help fund staff for Anne Arundel County’s only direct service provider for domestic violence;
- Catholic Charities ($200), for publication fees;
- World Relief Immigration Legal Clinic ($2,700), to help provide legal consultations for immigrants and their families in both English and Spanish;
- Maryland Legal Aid ($3,500), to help expand its Community Lawyering Initiative;
- Maryland SPCA ($4,200), to fund four specialized training programs at domestic violence shelters to assist the victims of domestic violence and their dogs;
- Civil Justice, Inc. ($10,000), to launch a new class of attorneys for its incubator project;
- St. Ambrose Housing Aid Center ($190), to help expand its outreach in Baltimore City.
“With these grants, the Maryland Bar Foundation continues in its mission of assisting those in legal need across Maryland,” says MBF President Judge Anne Albright. “These funds will enable our grantees to assist those facing domestic violence, immigration issues, and housing instability, to name a few issues.”
“We are enormously grateful for the generosity of all those who helped in making these grants possible,” adds Albright.
Founded in 1965, the Maryland Bar Foundation is a non-profitable charitable corporation that, through grants and contributions, works to foster and maintain the honor and integrity of the profession of the law; improve and facilitate the administration of justice; and promote the study of the law, the diffusion of legal knowledge, and the continuing education of lawyers. Learn more at www.marylandbarfoundation.org.