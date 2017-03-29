Louie Anderson at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
A Salute To Duke Ellington featuring John Blount & Dave Tucker Big Band
Friday, May 26
8pm| $34
Josh Ritter
Wednesday, June 7
8pm | $45
Comedian Louie Anderson
Sunday, June 18
5:30pm & 8:30pm | $35
Mac McAnally
Saturday, July 29
8pm | $50
The Fabulous Hubcaps
Sunday, September 10
8pm | $22.50
THE WEIGHT: Songs of THE BAND feat. former members of The Band, Levon Helm Band & Rick Danko Group
Saturday, September 16
8pm | $39.50
Terri Clark
Wednesday, October 4
8pm | $46
Here Come The Mummies
Thursday, October 5
8pm | $45
UPCOMING SHOWS:
newly added/changes in dates are bolded below
03/29 Rams Head Presents Jordan Smith of The Voice at Maryland Hall
03/30 James McCartney w. Jesse Ruben
03/31 Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket w. Amber Rubarth
04/01 Jack Ingram & Crystal Bowersox *All Ages Matinee
04/01 Dana Fuchs
04/02 Rusted Root w. Nicholas David
04/03 Dale Watson & Ray Benson (“Dale & Ray”)
04/04 Fourplay
04/05 Citizen Cope
04/07 Marcus Miller
04/08 Riders In The Sky *All Ages Matinee
04/08 Over The Rhine
04/09 The Hard Travelers: Farewell Concert
04/11 Howie Day w. Katie Rose
04/12 Leela James & Daley
04/13 The Musical Box: The Exclusive Authorized by Peter Gabriel Recreation of Genesis “Black Show” Version of “Selling England By The Pound”
04/14 Classic Albums Live: David Bowie – The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars
04/15 Jesse Colin Young
04/16 Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn
04/19 The Hackensaw Boys
04/20 Average White Band
04/21 Richard Thompson Solo Acoustic
04/22 Brandy Clark & Charlie Worsham *All Ages Matinee
04/24 Dave Davies of The Kinks
04/25 The Jayhawks w. Wesley Stace
04/26 John Tesh: Grand Piano Live
04/27 Billy Bob Thornton & The Box Masters
04/28 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band
04/29 Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones w. Special Guest Bill Kirchen
04/30 BoDeans
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
