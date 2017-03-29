Louie Anderson at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

A Salute To Duke Ellington featuring John Blount & Dave Tucker Big Band

Friday, May 26

8pm| $34

Josh Ritter

Wednesday, June 7

8pm | $45

Comedian Louie Anderson

Sunday, June 18

5:30pm & 8:30pm | $35

Mac McAnally

Saturday, July 29

8pm | $50

The Fabulous Hubcaps

Sunday, September 10

8pm | $22.50

THE WEIGHT: Songs of THE BAND feat. former members of The Band, Levon Helm Band & Rick Danko Group

Saturday, September 16

8pm | $39.50

Terri Clark

Wednesday, October 4

8pm | $46

Here Come The Mummies

Thursday, October 5

8pm | $45

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

03/29 Rams Head Presents Jordan Smith of The Voice at Maryland Hall

03/30 James McCartney w. Jesse Ruben

03/31 Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket w. Amber Rubarth

04/01 Jack Ingram & Crystal Bowersox *All Ages Matinee

04/01 Dana Fuchs

04/02 Rusted Root w. Nicholas David

04/03 Dale Watson & Ray Benson (“Dale & Ray”)

04/04 Fourplay

04/05 Citizen Cope

04/07 Marcus Miller

04/08 Riders In The Sky *All Ages Matinee

04/08 Over The Rhine

04/09 The Hard Travelers: Farewell Concert

04/11 Howie Day w. Katie Rose

04/12 Leela James & Daley

04/13 The Musical Box: The Exclusive Authorized by Peter Gabriel Recreation of Genesis “Black Show” Version of “Selling England By The Pound”

04/14 Classic Albums Live: David Bowie – The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars

04/15 Jesse Colin Young

04/16 Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn

04/19 The Hackensaw Boys

04/20 Average White Band

04/21 Richard Thompson Solo Acoustic

04/22 Brandy Clark & Charlie Worsham *All Ages Matinee

04/24 Dave Davies of The Kinks

04/25 The Jayhawks w. Wesley Stace

04/26 John Tesh: Grand Piano Live

04/27 Billy Bob Thornton & The Box Masters

04/28 TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band

04/29 Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones w. Special Guest Bill Kirchen

04/30 BoDeans

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

