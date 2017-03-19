Long-time planning and zoning officer to retire from County

County Executive Steve Schuh has announced the retirement of long-time Anne Arundel County Planning and Zoning Officer Larry Tom.

“Larry Tom has provided a steady hand of leadership for nearly a decade to one of our County’s most important land-use departments,” said Schuh. “His expertise in responsible, reasonable land management has shaped the destiny of our growing county, and I thank him for his years of service.”

Tom has been Planning and Zoning Officer since May, 2007. During his time in office, he oversaw the preparation of the 2009 General Development Plan and worked with the County Council to implement comprehensive rezoning legislation in 2011.

Other accomplishments during his tenure include the 2009 and 2016 updates of the Odenton Town Center Master Plan, and working with the County Council to pass significant legislation to improve the county’s zoning code and subdivision regulations.

Since his re-appointment by County Executive Schuh in 2014, Tom has helped implement a series of land use reforms. These reforms include shifts in personnel between the Planning and Zoning and Inspections and Permits Departments to increase efficiency and the implementation of the County’s Expedited Review Program. Expedited Review allows owners and applicants to select County-approved Certified Reviewers to conduct plan review in lieu of County staff. The goal of this program is to expedite dramatically the process for time sensitive projects.

Prior to his service with the county, Tom served as Chief of Community Development for the city of Annapolis for nearly seven years, and also served as the Senior Project Manager for Facilities Design and Construction at Johns Hopkins Medical Center.

“I was extremely honored when County Executive Steve Schuh offered me the opportunity to stay on as Planning and Zoning Officer in his administration,” said Tom. “His vision for the County in terms of growth and development, of environmental conservation, and quality of life for our citizens is important and I am pleased that I have helped in implementing that vision. I believe I leave the Office of Planning and Zoning in good shape to continue that mission.”

Tom’s retirement will be effective July 1st. County officials will commence an intensive, national search for Tom’s replacement, with the goal of appointing a new Planning and Zoning Officer by the summer.

Source : AACo County Executive

