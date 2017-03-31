Loews Annapolis hires new Director of Operations

Loews Annapolis Hotel has announced that David Merklinger has been named Director of Operations.

Merklinger has been with Loews Hotels since 2004 when he started as the Assistant Outlet Manager at Loews Coronado Bay in San Diego. He continued his professional development with Loews Hotels through the food and beverage discipline, holding positions in the outlets, room service, and banquets at Coronado Bay. While at Loews Coronado he created the Loews Signature Cocktail program and the Power Smoothie, which is still used on Loews menus.

Merklinger next became the Restaurant/Bar General Manager at the Loews Atlanta Eleven Restaurant. While at Loews Atlanta he launched the “Live at Loews” branded music program. After serving for two years in Atlanta, he was promoted to the Director of Banquets at the Loews Don Cesar, and in 2013 was promoted to their Director of Food and Beverage.

At Loews Annapolis, Merklinger will oversee day-to-day operations, supervise hotel staff and implement plans to ensure overall customer satisfaction. His main focus will be Food & Beverage — including BAROAK Cookhouse & Taproom — and Rooms.

“We are very excited to welcome David to our team here at Loews Annapolis,” said George Cronk, general manager of the hotel. “His longtime career with Loews and his wealth of knowledge in the food and beverage and hospitality industry is such a great asset to the hotel, restaurant and our guests.”

The Loews Annapolis Hotel is located in the heart of Annapolis at 126 West Street Annapolis, MD, 21401. For more information, please visit: www.loewshotels.com/annapolis.

