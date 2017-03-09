Local orthopedic surgeon elected member of ASES

Cyrus Lashgari, MD, orthopedic surgeon with Anne Arundel Medical Group (AAMG) Orthopedic and Sports Medicine

Specialists, was recently elected to be a member of the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons (ASES) society. Only 11 orthopedic surgeons in the state of Maryland are part of this prestigious invitation-only organization.

ASES is an association of leading national and international orthopedic surgeons who specialize in surgery of the shoulder and elbow. Through educational programs and by encouraging research, the organization seeks to foster and advance the science and practice of shoulder and elbow care. ASES consists of 661 members.

Dr. Lashgari is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons. After graduating Phi Beta Kappa from Dartmouth College, Dr. Lashgari completed medical school at New York University, where he graduated with the Golver C. Arnold surgical award and honors from the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Society. He completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at Washington University, and there earned the Resident Teacher’s award.

He is a founding member of the Association of Clinical Elbow and Shoulder Surgeons and co-chair of the Mid-Atlantic Shoulder Surgeon Case Conference.

As an ASES member, Dr. Lashgari will serve as a reviewer for the Journal of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery.

