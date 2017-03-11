Light House gets a new Executive Director

The Light House: A Homeless Prevention Support Center has announced that Tyra Parker, Executive Director has resigned for personal reasons.

The Light House Board of Directors is please to announce that Jo Ann Mattson, the current Director of Development and Communications, has assumed the role as Acting Executive Director. Ms. Mattson, a long-time Annapolitan, brings over 15 years experience in non-profit development and fundraising, having worked with Anne Arundel Community College Foundation and St. John’s College.

The Light House is both a facility and a program. Physically located in a 24,400 square foot facility in Annapolis, Maryland, The Light House provides emergency shelter and transitional housing for individuals and families who are homeless, as well as permanent supportive housing for women. The Light House offers life-changing programs through a case management centered model that includes, counseling and referral services, basic life skills, and wellness and job training programs that help clients reclaim hope and independence in their lives.

The newly-opened Light House Bistro at 202 West Street is furthering the Light House mission by providing advanced culinary arts training and employment to graduates of the Building Employment Success Training (B.E.S.T.) program. The Light House staff believes you cannot have sustainable housing without sustainable employment. This project creates jobs for those affected by homelessness and Permanent Supportive Housing for former residents of The Light House. The 202 West Street operation is a self-sustaining and ‘revenue-generating social enterprise’ to support the ongoing workforce development and housing programs at The Light House. The 50-seat restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner also contributes to the revitalization and economic development of the West Street Corridor. For more information, visit www.annapolislighthouse.org.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Volunteer