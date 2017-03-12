Library discussions to explore caring for life in the face of life-limiting illness

Hospice of the Chesapeake will host a series of discussions about some of life’s most important choices at the Annapolis Regional Library, 1410 West St.

Sponsored by the John & Cathy Belcher Institute for Complex Illness Care at Hospice of the Chesapeake and facilitated by healthcare professionals, the discussions are part of Courageous Conversations; the nonprofit’s efforts to encourage a national dialogue about an inescapable reality of life — death.

Book Discussion: “When Breath Becomes Air”

Join us for a meaningful and thought-provoking facilitated discussion of neurosurgeon Dr. Paul Kalanithi’s chronicle of coming to terms with his own mortality after receiving a terminal diagnosis. The group discussion will include video clips and be facilitated by Hospice of the Chesapeake staff and volunteers. A member of the nonprofit’s clinical team will also answer questions and share information pertaining to the discussion.

Reading “When Breath Becomes Air” in advance is encouraged, but not required to glean important information about living with advanced illness and end-of-life decisions. Choose from one of four sessions – 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 13, May 3 or May 22, or 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 6.

Lunch & Learn: “Thoughtful Endings – Planning Your Legacy”

Bring a brown bag lunch to the library and learn how to leave behind a legacy from noon to 1 p.m. April 26. Jim Brennan, a certified financial planner, and Deborah McGlauflin from the Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation, who also is a certified end-of-life specialist, will discuss different ways one can leave a permanent impact on their community and future generations. Their presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. Light refreshments will be served.

For details, call Laurie Harrison, Director of the Belcher Institute, at 410-987-2129, Ext. 1278, or [email protected].

