Key School’s Annapolis Book Festival scheduled for April 8th

Retired general and former head of the NSA and CIA, Michael V. Hayden; singer, software entrepreneur and Johns Hopkins professor, Thomas Dolby; president of Save the Children Action Network, Mark K. Shriver; thriller writer Jeffery Deaver; podcast host and author Rabia Chaudry; and, historian and writer Pamela Haag are among many distinguished speakers scheduled to appear at the 2017 Annapolis Book Festival on Saturday, April 8, at The Key School.

The Annapolis Book Festival is a free community event that features a full day of discussions with best-selling authors, as well as book signings, family activities and new and used book sales. The Festival draws approximately 3,000 visitors to Key School each year to celebrate the written word.

In addition to author appearances, the 15th annual Festival includes family-friendly entertainment and educational performances, live music and a variety of interactive children’s activities including ComicKey, a family-friendly comic adventure for children and teens with an exciting line up of comic writers and illustrators.

The Annapolis Book Festival will be held on the campus of The Key School at 534 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis, MD, 21403 on Saturday, April 8, 2017, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Designed to promote and celebrate reading among all ages and interests, the event is free and open to the public.

For more information… www.keyschool.org/annapolisbookfestival

