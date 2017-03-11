Junior League announces 10th Annual Volunteers On The Run 5K

Junior League of Annapolis, Inc. (JLA) will host its tenth annual Jennifer Summers Barrett Memorial Volunteers on the Run 5K fundraiser event on Saturday, May 13, 2017. Race begins at 10:00 am on the Baltimore and Annapolis (B&A) Trail at the corner of Evergreen Road and Baltimore Annapolis Road in Severna Park.

Open to the public, the proceeds from the fun run will benefit the community programs of JLA. We will be selling individual tickets for $25 until May 1, after which tickets will increase to $30. There is also an option to create a team for $10. Individual registration is still required to join a team and each member will receive a discounted $20 registration. Kids 12 and under run for free.

T ‐shirts will be available during ticket purchase until April 13 for $12 each. The fun run is open to those of all ability levels ‐ joggers, walkers, and experienced runners. Strollers and friendly four‐legged friends are welcome as well.

“We are excited for the run/walk this year because of the new race location,” comments Alex Welch, Co‐Chair of Fun Run Committee. “This year’s race will also be on Mother’s Day weekend. We encourage mothers and daughters to join us along with families and friends. It will be a fun day outdoors while raising funds for a good cause and promoting fitness for all.”

To register online, visit the JLA website at jlannapolis.org/werun/ or search for “Volunteers on the Run” on Active.com.

