Jeffrey Osborne coming back again at Rams Head On Stage!

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Die Laughing Productions presents:

“Back To The 80s” Murder Mystery

Tuesday, March 28

8pm| $22.50

Jack Ingram & Crystal Bowersox

Saturday, April 1

1pm | $35

*All Ages Matinee

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Thursday, May 25

8pm | $22.50

Euge Groove

Friday, July 14

8pm | $45

Here’s To The Night (90s Tribute)

Saturday, August 12

8pm | $20

*Dance Floor

Jeffrey Osborne

Saturday & Sunday, September 23 & 24

8pm | $75

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

03/15 Will Downing *RESCHEDULED DATE*

03/16 Leslie West of MOUNTAIN

03/17 A Great Big World: An Evening with Ian & Chad

03/18 Will Hoge *All Ages Matinee

03/18 Rob Schneider

03/19 Ronnie Milsap

03/21 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of….The Grateful Dead: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Grateful Dead Inspired Originals

03/22 Kasey Chambers w. Jen Van Meter

03/23 Paul Reed Smith Band

03/24 The Clarks w. Scott Kurt

03/25 The Young Dubliners w. Andy Stack & Adrien Reju *All Ages Matinee

03/25 One Woman Sex And The City: A Parody Of Love, Friendship and Shoes

03/26 Art Sherrod Jr.

03/26 Rams Head Presents Ann Wilson of HEART at Maryland Hall

03/28 Die Laughing Productions presents “Back To The 80s” Murder Mystery

03/29 Rams Head Presents Jordan Smith of The Voice at Maryland Hall

03/30 James McCartney w. Jesse Ruben

03/31 Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket w. Amber Rubarth

04/01 Jack Ingram & Crystal Bowersox *All Ages Matinee

04/01 Dana Fuchs

04/03 Dale Watson & Ray Benson (“Dale & Ray”)

04/04 Fourplay

04/05 Citizen Cope

04/07 Marcus Miller

04/08 Riders In The Sky *All Ages Matinee

04/08 Over The Rhine

04/09 The Hard Travelers: Farewell Concert

04/10 Howie Day w. Katie Rose

04/12 Leela James & Daley

04/13 The Musical Box: The Exclusive Authorized by Peter Gabriel Recreation of Genesis “Black Show” Version of “Selling England By The Pound”

04/14 Classic Albums Live: David Bowie – The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars

04/15 Jesse Colin Young

04/16 Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn

04/19 The Hackensaw Boys

04/20 Average White Band

04/21 Richard Thompson Solo Acoustic

04/22 Brandy Clark & Charlie Worsham *All Ages Matinee

04/24 Dave Davies of The Kinks

04/25 The Jayhawks w. Wesley Stace

04/26 John Tesh: Grand Piano Live

04/29 Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones w. Special Guest Bill Kirchen

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

