“Beaches
“O'Brien's
“Stella

Jeffrey Osborne coming back again at Rams Head On Stage!

| March 14, 2017
Rams Head

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 68 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

RamsHead

Die Laughing Productions presents:

“Back To The 80s” Murder Mystery

Tuesday, March 28

8pm| $22.50

 

Jack Ingram & Crystal Bowersox

Saturday, April 1

1pm | $35

*All Ages Matinee

 

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Thursday, May 25

8pm | $22.50

 

Euge Groove

Friday, July 14

8pm | $45

 

Here’s To The Night (90s Tribute)

Saturday, August 12

8pm | $20

*Dance Floor

 

Jeffrey Osborne

Saturday & Sunday, September 23 & 24

8pm | $75

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

 

03/15 Will Downing *RESCHEDULED DATE*

03/16 Leslie West of MOUNTAIN

03/17 A Great Big World: An Evening with Ian & Chad

03/18 Will Hoge *All Ages Matinee

03/18 Rob Schneider

03/19 Ronnie Milsap

03/21 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of….The Grateful Dead: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Grateful Dead Inspired Originals

03/22 Kasey Chambers w. Jen Van Meter

03/23 Paul Reed Smith Band

03/24 The Clarks w. Scott Kurt

03/25 The Young Dubliners w. Andy Stack & Adrien Reju *All Ages Matinee

03/25 One Woman Sex And The City: A Parody Of Love, Friendship and Shoes

03/26 Art Sherrod Jr.

03/26 Rams Head Presents Ann Wilson of HEART at Maryland Hall

03/28 Die Laughing Productions presents “Back To The 80s” Murder Mystery

03/29 Rams Head Presents Jordan Smith of The Voice at Maryland Hall

03/30 James McCartney w. Jesse Ruben

03/31 Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket w. Amber Rubarth

04/01 Jack Ingram & Crystal Bowersox *All Ages Matinee

04/01 Dana Fuchs

04/03 Dale Watson & Ray Benson (“Dale & Ray”)

04/04 Fourplay

04/05 Citizen Cope

04/07 Marcus Miller

04/08 Riders In The Sky *All Ages Matinee

04/08 Over The Rhine

04/09 The Hard Travelers: Farewell Concert

04/10 Howie Day w. Katie Rose

04/12 Leela James & Daley

04/13 The Musical Box: The Exclusive Authorized by Peter Gabriel Recreation of Genesis “Black Show” Version of “Selling England By The Pound”

04/14 Classic Albums Live: David Bowie – The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars

04/15 Jesse Colin Young

04/16 Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn

04/19 The Hackensaw Boys

04/20 Average White Band

04/21 Richard Thompson Solo Acoustic

04/22 Brandy Clark & Charlie Worsham *All Ages Matinee

04/24 Dave Davies of The Kinks

04/25 The Jayhawks w. Wesley Stace

04/26 John Tesh: Grand Piano Live

04/29 Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones w. Special Guest Bill Kirchen

 

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB

About the Author ()

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.
«
»