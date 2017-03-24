Hope for Wellness Fair scheduled for April 28th

Curls and Coils announced that they will host the first annual “Hope for Wellness Fair” event in order to bring about community awareness of Pancreatic Cancer and ways to have a healthy lifestyle. “This event is about informing the community of Pancreatic Cancer which is one of the most deadliest forms of cancer today” says Chaundra Scott.

The goal of this event is to provide resources, support and inspiration in living healthier. Pancreatic Cancer heavily affects the African American population; yet we are not well informed about the disease as a community. “Awareness can save lives and this is my personal mission due to my own family being affected with this disease” continues Chaundra Scott of Curls and Coils.

This event will feature business vendors, community resource vendors, live aerobics, line dancing, a “Purple Swag” youth fashion show, music, kid activities and more.

Curls and Coils is encouraging everyone to spread the word on their upcoming “Hope for Wellness Fair” event which will be held on Friday, April 28, 2017 from 6-9pm at Van Bokkelen Elementary School. This event is free but online registration is required by visiting:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hope-for-wellness-fair-tickets-32089821520?aff=eac2

Each guest will receive exclusive giveaways, door prizes and numerous take home resources. Through their business, Curls and Coils have the belief that advocacy and awareness can make a difference in the community.

