Homestead Gardens’ 2017 Annual Flower Show is now open!

Homestead Garden’s Annual Home and Garden Flower Show opened, yesterday, Friday, March 17. This year’s theme is “Modern Home Steading” – Live Grow Sustain.

For over 25 years, Homestead Gardens has presented a themed flower show every March to celebrate the coming of spring and dust off the doldrums of winter. The 2017 Annual Homestead Gardens Flower show will open Friday, March 17 and continues through and including Sunday, March 26.

This year’s theme is Modern Homesteading – a lifestyle of self-sufficiency that includes growing your own food, hydroponics, composting, and more. Colorful, lifelike vignettes designed by Homestead’s stellar team, are created out of thousand of flowers, plants, tress and shrubs. Each scene depicts the transition our gardens, backyards and farms have made starting in the 1900s through the present.

More Info is available at Homesteadgardens.com

