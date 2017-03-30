Hogan names Gregory Slater as SHA Administrator

Yesterday afternoon, Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Gregory Slater, a 20-year highway professional, as Administrator of the Maryland Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) State Highway Administration (SHA). After beginning his career with two years in the private sector, Mr. Slater has focused on a career in public service. He has dedicated 18 years to the state with experience in both the planning and the engineering sides of MDOT’s SHA.

“Greg Slater is an innovator, who brings great energy and new solutions to the table that meet the changing dynamics in the transportation world,” Governor Hogan said. “The State of Maryland will truly benefit from his proven leadership on state and national highway issues.”

Mr. Slater most recently served as Deputy Administrator for Planning, Engineering, Real Estate and Environment with seven years prior to that as Planning Director. He is actively involved in delivering key innovative projects, including: the 11-mile MD 404 widening project from US 50 to the Denton Bypass, the I-270 Congestion Management Project, US 219 in Western Maryland, and the proposal to relocate the Federal Bureau of Investigation Headquarters to Maryland.

“Greg’s focus on creative solutions and dedication to delivering the greatest value to the citizens of Maryland,” said Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn. “His passion, drive and get-it-done approach will keep SHA on track to be the best highway agency in the nation.”

Mr. Slater is a native Marylander with a Bachelor of Science degree from Towson University. He also is a graduate of the Leadership Maryland Class of 2015 and the University of Maryland University College National Leadership Institute in 2007. He participates on several transportation industry committees and serves as Chair of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) Planning Data Sub-Committee. He also is a member of several committees on the National Academy of Sciences Transportation Research Board. Mr. Slater enjoys overseeing projects in every corner of the state and lives in the Baltimore region with his wife and two children.

