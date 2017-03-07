Hogan makes 189 “Green Bag” appointments

Governor Larry Hogan submitted 189 appointments to the Maryland State Senate late last month. Secretary of Appointments Chris Cavey presented the Senate with the names of the “Green Bag” nominees.

“The appointments we submitted represent our administration’s continued commitment to the people of Maryland to provide the most responsive, competent, and well-qualified representatives that Marylanders deserve and expect,” said Governor Hogan. “I am proud that these men and women are reflective of the diverse nature of our state, and I look forward to seeing the great things they will accomplish as we continue to Change Maryland for the Better.”

Representative of the administration’s unyielding commitment to making Maryland more business-friendly, more than fifteen percent of the “Green Bag” nominations will fill roles on boards and commissions that focus on economic development, including the appointment of Nicole Alt-Myers to the Maryland Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) Board of Directors.

Governor Hogan also made several nominations to the University System of Maryland Board of Regents, highlighting the administration’s commitment to strengthening our higher education system and ensuring it remains one of the most competitive and best in the country. More than fifteen percent of today’s appointments represent nominations to education boards and commissions.

“I am extremely proud of the process that has allowed Governor Hogan to fill key leadership positions with individuals that are qualified and eager to serve our great state,” said Appointments Secretary Chris Cavey. “These appointees come from all regions of the state and from diverse ethnic and professional backgrounds. We are confident that these men and women are prepared to serve Maryland and work hard to Change Maryland for the Better.”

This year’s Green Bag includes appointment nominations for more than 70 different boards and commissions.

Dating back to 17th-century England, the term “Green Bag” refers to the green satchel that is used once every year to bring the gubernatorial nominations to the Senate. It is a longstanding tradition for a member of the governor’s staff to deliver the bag once a year to the Maryland State Senate.

A list of the “Green Bag” appointments (PDF) is below.