HACA names Doordan temporary CEO

The Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis (HACA) Board of Commissioners Chair Sandra Chapman announced the resignation of Acting Executive Director, Richard Walton, effective February 10, 2017 at a City Council Meeting late last month.

“I am grateful for Mr. Walton’s service, stepping up and serving the community both as Finance Director and as Acting Executive Director,” Ms. Chapman said. “While the Board conducts its national search for an Executive Director, it is critical to our success to have someone immediately in place to oversee day-to- day operations.”

The By-Laws of the Authority allows a member of the Board to serve as the Executive Director of the Authority, in a temporary capacity. Therefore, in an emergency meeting on February 9, 2017, board member Martin L. “Chip” Doordan was nominated by the Board, based on having the requisite qualifications and experience, to serve in the temporary capacity as Executive Director of the Authority, having most recently in his career served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Anne Arundel Medical Center. The Board appointed Martin L. “Chip” Doordan as temporary Executive Director/CEO of the Authority with an endorsement from HUD for a period of 100 days effective February 9, 2017.

