Green Restaurant Week comes to Annapolis and Anne Arundel County this week

This March, St. Patrick’s Day isn’t the only reason to go green. Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis have teamed up to offer Green Restaurant Week beginning Sunday, March 12 and running through the end of the week. Green Restaurant Week celebrates the Anne Arundel and Annapolis restaurants certified with environmental best practices through the Restaurant Stewardship Program.

The event, which runs from Sunday, March 12, to Saturday, March 18, includes participating restaurants such as Azure, Blackwall Hitch, Boatyard Bar and Grill, Brian Boru, Café Mezzanotte, A Cooks Café, Galway Bay, Herrington on the Bay, Killarney House, and Preserve. Guests can enjoy specials on food and drink dedicated to Green Restaurant Week from each participating restaurant. Specials vary, but a sample list can be found on the Anne Arundel Economic Development (AAEDC) website. To confirm specials, please contact each restaurant separately.

Guests can “spread the green” by sharing their dining experience on social media platforms. Take a picture or check in to a participating restaurant and tag AAEDC on Facebook or Twitter.

WHAT: Green Restaurant Week

WHEN: Sunday, March 12 to Saturday, March 18

WHERE: Throughout Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis

INFO: Visit our website for a list of participating restaurants and specials

The week is hosted by the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation which manages the Restaurant Stewardship program. The program is a joint initiative of Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB