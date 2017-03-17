Green Drinks coming up on Wednesday

“Crystal
Don’t miss one of the most anticipated Green Drinks Annapolis events — our yearly trek to Homestead Gardens in the midst of its beautiful flower show,  Modern Homesteading. Green Drinks will focus on composting — the practice of returning food scraps and other organic matter back to the Earth — as Nature intended. It saves resources and is good for the Earth! Catering by Herrington on the Bay; Beverages by Mills Fine Wine & Spirits. 

Admission free with a $10 donation.

Event Sponsor: Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and its Project Clean Stream, the largest cleanup event in the Chesapeake Bay region, and Businesses for the Bay. Details: http://annapolisgreen.com/greendrinks 

  • Wednesday, March 22
  • 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
  • Homestead Gardens, 743 Central Avenue, Davidsonville

