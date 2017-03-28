Go…volunteer!

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

Chesapeake Chapter, US Lighthouse Society

The US Lighthouse Society supports the restoration and preservation of America’s lighthouses by encouraging, supporting and assisting the efforts of individuals, preservation groups, public agencies and private corporations. The Chesapeake Chapter publishes a quarterly newsletter, Chesapeake Lights, sponsors occasional tours and forums to educate, inform and entertain people interested in lighthouse history, and maintains an archive of materials pertaining to lighthouses and lightships of the core area to be defined as Maryland, Virginia, Fenwick Island and Lewes in Delaware and all of the Chesapeake Bay. Volunteers, age 18 and older, are needed to help with maintenance, repair, and preservation of lighthouses in the Chesapeake Bay region, including Thomas Point Lighthouse, on weekends, normally Saturdays. Volunteers should have transportation to the lighthouse work site and are required to become members of the Chesapeake Chapter. Similarly, volunteers, age 18 and up, are needed to serve as docents at Thomas Point Lighthouse in Annapolis, usually on Sat., but occasionally on Sundays. Such volunteers must be able to travel via small boat out to the LH and serve as escorts and guides for visitors, enforcing safety requirements and providing historical information on the TPLH. Docent volunteers must complete the TPLH Docent Training program and be willing to commit to a volunteer work schedule by the end of March each year, for the April to October visiting time frame that same year. The location for this volunteer duty is on the grounds of the Annapolis Maritime Museum and on the Thomas Point LH itself. Applications and information are available on the web site at http://cheslights.org. Questions? Contact Anne Puppa at [email protected] or 410-360-5404.

Epilepsy Foundation, March 25, 2017 National Walk for Epilepsy

A large number of volunteers are needed for this upcoming event:

6 a.m.to 12 noon, Sat., March 25, 2017, Epilepsy Walk: Volunteers will be needed in a number of the sponsor and Epilepsy Foundation tents as well as various job/duties along the Walk route. This is a one-time volunteer opportunity, on the day of the Walk taking place on March 25th;on the grounds of the Washington National Monument in Washington, DC; additional volunteers are needed on March 24th at Pentagon City in Arlington, VA. For more information and to sign up visit visit the web site at –http://walkforepilepsy.org/volunteer.

The Epilepsy Foundation is a national voluntary health agency dedicated solely to the welfare of the nearly 3 million people living with epilepsy in the U.S. and their families. We work to ensure that people with seizures are able to participate in all life experiences; to improve how people with epilepsy are perceived, accepted and valued in society; and to promote research for a cure.

National Electronics Museum

Volunteers may be needed for the following events:

10 a.m.–4:00 p.m., Sat., April 29, 2017, RoboFest: RoboFest is an annual event for anyone interested in the creative use of technology. We welcome all roboticists, hackers, artists, hobbyists and makers of any age who have the unquenchable urge to develop and create new, previously unseen forms from lifeless electronics, fabrics and mechanical parts. Join the fun and excitement with hands-on exhibits, and workshops! For more information visit www.robotfest.com.

9:00am-1:00pm, Saturday, May 6, 2017, Robot Building Workshop: Participants will be introduced to basic robotics concepts and components, and learn to solder electronic components while assembling and testing their own two-wheeled roving robot. The robot uses an educational microprocessor which can be re-programmed at home. Space is limited and advanced registration is required. For more information, contact NEM Educator John Walstrum at [email protected] or 410-765-2345.or go to the web site to register online at –http://www.nationalelectronicsmuseum.org/events-calendar.shtml.

The museum near BWI Airport serves students and the general public by collection, preservation and display of significant artifacts and literature and the commemoration of the creativity and dedication of pioneers and workers in the field of electronics. Volunteers, age 18 and up, are needed week days and weekends for education and outreach, for special events, as an administrative assistant, as collections assistants, and for visitor services. Training will be provided. For more information and to volunteer, contact Alice Donahue, Assistant Director, at 410-765-9617 or [email protected]. See website at: www.nationalelectronicsmuseum.org.

North County High School (ESOL Audience Volunteers)

Volunteers are needed at North County High School (10 E. 1st Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD, 21061) to serve as an audience for ESOL students on Fri., March 24, 2017: Period 4: 12:55-2:00 p.m., and Mon., March 27, 2017, Period 1: 8:10-9:10 a.m.; Period 2: 9:40-10:40 a.m.; and, Period 4: 12:55-2:00 p.m. ESOL students have been studying the poverty situation in Malawi and are creating lanterns. They will be auctioning the lanterns and donating the profits to a school in Malawi. During your visit, they are going to be presenting about the lanterns they created, the process they went through and the reasons they have created the lanterns. If interested, please contact Morgan Heymann at [email protected] or express interest at: http://www.aacvc.org/OpportunityCalendar.

RISE for Autism

The 3rd Annual Health and Safety Fair for Individuals with Special Needs will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m., Sunday, April 23, 2017 at Ruth Eason School, 648 Old Mill Road, Millersville, MD, 21108. The event is intended for individuals with special needs, caregivers, parents, loved ones, and community members who want to learn more about promoting health and safety. The event will promote RISE for Autism’s Safety Program and a number of community health and safety vendors and resources.The event is free but attendees must register. For more information and to register visit the web site at – https://www.riseforautism.org/health-and-safety-fair.html. The mission of RISE for Autism is to provide community and professional awareness, family support and resources, financial assistance, and a lifetime continuum of therapeutic services to promote confident, competent individuals with Autism Spectrum and Related Disorders. We host several events for families, fundraising, and educational/related service providers throughout the year for which volunteers are needed. For more information and to volunteer, contact Shannon Majoros at [email protected] or 410-375-5581. See website at http://www.riseforautism.com/.

Sandy Point State Park

Volunteers are needed to help keep Sandy Point Park in Annapolis clean and beautiful for all visitors to enjoy. Throughout the year we organize several beach clean-ups to remove all of the trash and debris that washes ashore on our beach areas. Sandy Point also has some trails and a large day-use area that occasionally need a helping hand to keep clean. We welcome anyone interested in doing a good deed to help our environmental efforts while enjoying the park. The park will provide free trash bags and gloves to any visitors as they volunteer. Contact Nancy Gardner, Ranger and Volunteer Coordinator, at [email protected] or 410-974-2149. See web site for more information at https://ec.volunteernow.com/custom/1528/.

Walk the Walk Foundation

6-8 pm, Thursday, May 11, 2017 The Walk @ Waugh Chapel: Sponsors, donors, and the general public are invited to participate in this fundraiser being held at the Waugh Chapel Towne Center, 1417 S. Main Chapel Way, Gambrills, MD 21054. All proceeds will be used by WTWF through one of our many outreach programs to provide local children with basic items such as Clothes, Shoes, Diapers, School Supplies, Toys and Bicycles. The event will include a family fun walk, children’s activities, music, and prizes. The shops and restaurants of The Waugh Chapel Towne Centre also will be open. To participate in the Walk individually or as a team, become a sponsor or donate, sign up at the website at www.wtwf.org/walk or email [email protected] for more information.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Volunteer