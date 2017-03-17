GiGi’s Playhouse receives $36K donation from Baxley Foundation

As World Down Syndrome Day approaches on March 21st, GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis begins its celebration with a very generous donation from the Baxley Foundation that will help open the doors of this location in late Spring or early Summer 2017. GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis will provide free educational and therapeutic programs to children and adults with Down syndrome. The organization relies solely on tax-deductible donations to operate.

“We are incredibly grateful for the Baxely Foundation’s generosity and belief in the mission of GiGi’s Playhouse. Their significant contribution to support our Annapolis location will make a profound difference in the lives of those with Down syndrome, their families and caregivers, as well as the community at large,” said Anna Nardone Hayden, president of GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis.

The check for $36,000 was presented to the GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis Committee on Monday, February 27th during their bi-weekly committee meeting by Tracy Lewis, board member, Baxley Foundation. A small, family operated non-profit, the Baxely Foundation was created to foster engagement among family members by allowing members to financially support charitable causes that are meaningful to them.

“The Baxley Foundation is confident that GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis will positively impact many lives by empowering individuals with Down syndrome to reach their full potential. The Baxley Foundation is so excited to support such a wonderful cause!” said Tracy Lewis, board member, Baxley Foundation.

GiGi’s Playhouse Annapolis began forming early in 2016 after a group of local parents with children with Down syndrome knew formal and specialized programs specifically for individuals with Down syndrome were needed to ensure the most promising future for their children and other local individuals with Down syndrome.

